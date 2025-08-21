FJ Universe HFT Turbo
HFT TURBO BOT | MetaTrader 5 Trading Robot
Supercharge your trading with HFT TURBO BOT, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This Expert Advisor (EA) leverages a high-frequency trading (HFT) strategy to execute lightning-fast trades with small take-profit targets and high leverage, maximizing opportunities in volatile markets.
Built for traders who crave speed and precision, HFT TURBO BOT opens buy or sell positions at the start of each new candle, with customizable stop-loss and take-profit levels. Whether you prefer trading lots or a fixed currency amount, this EA offers flexibility to suit your style.
Strategies:
- LONG: Opens a single long position per cycle for steady gains.
- SHORT: Opens a single short position per cycle for targeted profits.
- TREND: Opens a single long or a single short position per cycle in the same direction as last closed candle.
- REVERSE: Opens a single long or a single short position per cycle in the opposite direction as last closed candle.
- COMBO: Opens both a long and a short position per cycle for diversified trading.
- LONG_EXTREME: Opens a long order every time a candle closes, ideal for aggressive bullish strategies.
- SHORT_EXTREME: Opens a short order every time a candle closes, perfect for bearish market moves.
- TREND_EXTREME: Opens multiple long or multiple short positions per cycle in the same direction as last closed candle.
- REVERSE_EXTREME: Opens multiple long or multiple short positions per cycle in the opposite direction as last closed candle.
- COMBO_EXTREME: Opens both long and short orders every time a candle closes, maximizing market exposure.
- COMBO_EXTREME_SMART: Opens both long and short orders every time a candle closes and price is better then current average.
- COMBO_EXTREME_SMART_PLUS: Opens both long and short orders every time a candle closes and price is better then last buy price.
Filters:
- LONG_ONLY: Opens only LONG positions, SHORT signals are ignored.
- SHORT_ONLY: Opens only SHORT positions, LONG signals are ignored.
- NO_FILTER: Filter is not used.
Stay in control with real-time trade updates sent directly to your Discord server, fully customizable to fit your preferences.
Features:
- Executes rapid buy or sell positions at the opening of each new candle, based on your chosen strategy, for quick profits.
- Seamlessly integrates with Discord to deliver real-time trading signals to your private channel, with customizable webhook and nickname settings.
- Optimized for multiple currency pairs and accounts, supporting flexible filling policies (FOK, IOC, or Return) to match your broker’s requirements.
- Allows multiple EAs to run on the same pair or account by assigning unique Magic Numbers, ensuring no trade interference.
- High-leverage compatibility for amplified returns, with small take-profit targets to capture frequent, incremental gains.
Configuration Settings:
- Take-Profit Percentage (HFT_TP_PERC): Set the take-profit level as a percentage from the entry price, excluding fees.
- Stop-Loss Percentage (HFT_SL_PERC): Set the stop-loss level as a percentage from the entry price, excluding fees.
- Cost of Single Order (costOfSingleOrder): Set the amount used in costFormat for opening a single order, either in lots or currency.
- Cost Format (costFormat): Choose "LOT" for lot-based sizing or "CURRENCY_AMOUNT" for a fixed currency amount, calculated assuming a -100% loss.
- Trading Strategy (tradingStrategy): Select from the strategies listed above (LONG, ..., REVERSE_EXTREME) to match your trading goals.
- Open Only Filter (openOnly): Filter to open only LONG or SHORT positions, ignoring signals for the opposite direction.
- Use DCA for multiple orders (useDCA): Orders will use average price and take profit level (stop loss will be ignored).
- Order Comment (orderComment): Add a custom comment for your trades, visible in the broker’s report.
- Magic Number (magicNumber): A unique identifier assigned to the EA to track its trades, preventing interference with other EAs or manual trades.
- Last Cycle of HFT (LastCycleOfHFT): Choose whether the EA should stop trading after completing a trading cycle (no open orders by the EA).
- Brand Link Name (brandLinkName): Add a custom name for a link included in your trade reports, making it easy to personalize or brand your reports.
- Brand Link URL (brandLinkURL): Provide a URL to pair with the Brand Link Name in your trade reports, such as a link to your website or profile.
- Discord Nickname (discordNickname): The name displayed in Discord reports. You can use <@id> tags to mention specific users or roles in your Discord channel.
- Discord Webhook Logs (discordWebhookLogs): The URL for a Discord webhook to send detailed trade logs to your custom Discord channel, keeping you updated on EA activity.
- Discord Webhook Results (discordWebhookResults): The URL for a Discord webhook to send profit and loss (PNL) results to your custom Discord channel, so you can track performance.
- Telegram Nickname (telegramNickname): The name shown in Telegram reports. Supports @id tags to tag specific users or groups.
- Telegram Bot Token (telegramBotToken): The API token from Telegram’s BotFather, used to connect your EA to a Telegram bot for sending reports.
- Telegram Chat ID (telegramChatID): The ID of the Telegram chat or group where your bot will send PNL results, keeping you informed on the go.
Setup for Discord Integration:
To enable Discord signal notifications, configure the WebRequest settings in MT5:
1. Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors tab.
2. Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL."
3. Add "https://discord.com" & "https://discordapp.com" to the list of allowed URLs.
Setup for Telegram Integration:
To enable Telegram signal notifications, configure the WebRequest settings in MT5:
1. Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors tab.
2. Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL."
3. Add "https://api.telegram.org" to the list of allowed URLs.
HFT TURBO BOT is perfect for traders seeking a fast, automated, and low-maintenance trading solution. With its high-frequency approach and high-leverage compatibility, it’s designed for both live and demo accounts, offering flexibility across multiple currency pairs.
Whether you’re new to trading or a seasoned pro, HFT TURBO BOT offers a powerful, user-friendly solution to boost your trading efficiency and capitalize on rapid market moves.
Risk Disclaimer:
Trading involves significant risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. HFT TURBO BOT uses a high-frequency trading strategy with high leverage, which amplifies both potential profits and losses. Market volatility, economic changes, and unforeseen events can impact performance. There is no guarantee of profits, and you may lose part or all of your invested capital. Always conduct your own research, assess your risk tolerance, and consider consulting a financial advisor before using this EA. The performance shown reflects my account, but your results may vary due to differences in account size, broker conditions, or execution timing. I am not liable for any losses incurred by users of this EA.