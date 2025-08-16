



Introducing Trawler EA, an Expert Advisor designed to support traders in navigating the forex market with a smart hedging grid approach. Trawler EA helps manage trades efficiently by using pending orders and dynamic strategies adaptable to market conditions.





Key Features:





Hedging Grid Strategy: Trawler EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders simultaneously to capture potential market movements.





Automatic Position Management: After reaching the set target, Trawler EA closes all positions and sets new pending orders for continued trading.





Dynamic Pending Order Range: Adjusts the distance between orders based on market volatility, aiming to enhance performance under varying conditions.





Flexible Profit Targets: Allows you to set profit goals in monetary value or percentage, giving you control over your strategy.





Daily Target Feature: Helps manage daily profit objectives to promote disciplined trading.





Customizable Time Filter: Enables trading during specific market sessions according to your preferences.





Adjustable Inputs:





Candle Pause Before Re-Entry: Controls the pause between trades to avoid frequent entries.





Max Pending Orders (Max PO): Limits the number of active pending orders to manage risk.





Dynamic PO Range: Adapts to market conditions for efficient order placement.





Target Money/Percent: Set your preferred profit targets.





Daily Target: Define your daily trading goals.





Filter Time: Adjust trading hours to suit your strategy.