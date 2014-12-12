Quadro Multi Grid Scalper

4.2

We never know what market price will go on next second. That's why a trader needs to find a good way to have a good exit strategy.

Quadro Multi Grid Scalper is a High Frequency Grid scalper using Dynamic Fibo Level, with only 3 maximum Opened order each cycle, will make less risk to your account.

This EA uses Averaging exit system with changable martingale settings, and uses total profit target to closing all.

Recommended Broker Parameters:

  •  Low spread less than 1 pip (you will have fast open and fast closing for your order with such a low spread broker).
  •  Low Stop Level.
  •  Lot Step is 0.01.
M30 time frame is recommended for use with this EA.

Good money management is needed for this EA, as long as your first initial balance can handle higher lot. It is safe for your Equity.


Parameters of the EA, (Default):

  1. Ukuran Candle Fibo (Points) = 500, is minimum Previous candle size to draw fibo level
  2. Time Frame Candle Fibo  =  PERIOD_M30 , is TimeFrame_Fibo
  3. T arget Harian Dalam Mata Uang  = 50, Daily target is 50 usd (or account currencies), daily target in money
  4. Tester_First_Deposit  =  400000, your tester first initial balance, set it if your tester initial balance is different
  5. Start_Hour   = 1, EA start at 01:00 broker server time
  6. End_Hour  = 23, EA stop working at 23:00 broker server time
  7. First_Lot  = 0.01, first time lot size, for first time open position
  8. Magic_Number_Sell  = 2222, magic number first open sell
  9. Magic_Number_Buy  = 8888, magic number first open buy
  10. Buy__Order_Comment  = Buy iskander, Buy Open Order Comment
  11. Sell__Order_Comment  = Sell iskander;, Sell Open Order Comment
  12. Marti_Lot_Pertama  = 3.0, first martingale is 3 times of last closed/opened lot
  13. Marti_Lot_Kedua_dst  = 2.0, next martingale is 2 times of last closed/opened lot
  14. Activate_Profit_Target  = true, make it always true to activate profit target to closing all
  15. Profit_Target  = 25, EA will closing all opened order at 25 usd (in money)
  16. Max_Spread_Allowed  = 10000000, maximum allowed spread in points
  17. bool   Monday  = false set to true for no trade at monday
  18. Tuesday   = false set to true for no trade at tuesday
  19. Wednesday   = false set to true for no trade at wednesday
  20. Thursday   = false set to true for no trade at thursday
  21. Friday   = false set to true for no trade at friday
  22. Saturday   = false set to true for no trade at saturday
  23. Sunday   = false set to true for no trade at sunday







































































































































































Reviews 5
fxrobi
67
fxrobi 2016.01.14 11:51 
 

Very good EA. You need to find out correct settings for your personal style and risktolerance.

I like it very much.

Lukas Melka
516
Lukas Melka 2015.08.05 15:24 
 

Clever scalping EA.

Wolfgang Rockert
2345
Wolfgang Rockert 2015.06.08 17:51 
 

Yes, new Vers. is very clever, i test the EA on the Backtest with many Different and Bad Startpoints like High Volatility etc. EA react very clever! Use them on Live Account!

