Quadro Multi Grid Scalper
- Experts
- Syarif Nur Arief
- Version: 97.79
- Updated: 11 October 2023
- Activations: 5
We never know what market price will go on next second. That's why a trader needs to find a good way to have a good exit strategy.
Quadro Multi Grid Scalper is a High Frequency Grid scalper using Dynamic Fibo Level, with only 3 maximum Opened order each cycle, will make less risk to your account.
This EA uses Averaging exit system with changable martingale settings, and uses total profit target to closing all.
Recommended Broker Parameters:
- Low spread less than 1 pip (you will have fast open and fast closing for your order with such a low spread broker).
- Low Stop Level.
- Lot Step is 0.01.
Good money management is needed for this EA, as long as your first initial balance can handle higher lot. It is safe for your Equity.
Parameters of the EA, (Default):
- Ukuran Candle Fibo (Points) = 500, is minimum Previous candle size to draw fibo level
- Time Frame Candle Fibo = PERIOD_M30 , is TimeFrame_Fibo
- T arget Harian Dalam Mata Uang = 50, Daily target is 50 usd (or account currencies), daily target in money
- Tester_First_Deposit = 400000, your tester first initial balance, set it if your tester initial balance is different
- Start_Hour = 1, EA start at 01:00 broker server time
- End_Hour = 23, EA stop working at 23:00 broker server time
- First_Lot = 0.01, first time lot size, for first time open position
- Magic_Number_Sell = 2222, magic number first open sell
- Magic_Number_Buy = 8888, magic number first open buy
- Buy__Order_Comment = Buy iskander, Buy Open Order Comment
- Sell__Order_Comment = Sell iskander;, Sell Open Order Comment
- Marti_Lot_Pertama = 3.0, first martingale is 3 times of last closed/opened lot
- Marti_Lot_Kedua_dst = 2.0, next martingale is 2 times of last closed/opened lot
- Activate_Profit_Target = true, make it always true to activate profit target to closing all
- Profit_Target = 25, EA will closing all opened order at 25 usd (in money)
- Max_Spread_Allowed = 10000000, maximum allowed spread in points
- bool Monday = false set to true for no trade at monday
- Tuesday = false set to true for no trade at tuesday
- Wednesday = false set to true for no trade at wednesday
- Thursday = false set to true for no trade at thursday
- Friday = false set to true for no trade at friday
- Saturday = false set to true for no trade at saturday
- Sunday = false set to true for no trade at sunday
Very good EA. You need to find out correct settings for your personal style and risktolerance.
I like it very much.