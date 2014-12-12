We never know what market price will go on next second. That's why a trader needs to find a good way to have a good exit strategy.

Quadro Multi Grid Scalper is a High Frequency Grid scalper using Dynamic Fibo Level, with only 3 maximum Opened order each cycle, will make less risk to your account.

This EA uses Averaging exit system with changable martingale settings, and uses total profit target to closing all.

Recommended Broker Parameters:

Low spread less than 1 pip (you will have fast open and fast closing for your order with such a low spread broker).

Low Stop Level.

Lot Step is 0.01.

M30 time frame is recommended for use with this EA.

Good money management is needed for this EA, as long as your first initial balance can handle higher lot. It is safe for your Equity.





Parameters of the EA, (Default):

Parameters of the EA, (Default):

Ukuran Candle Fibo (Points) = 500, is minimum Previous candle size to draw fibo level Time Frame Candle Fibo = PERIOD_M30 , is TimeFrame_Fibo T arget Harian Dalam Mata Uang = 50, Daily target is 50 usd (or account currencies), daily target in money Tester_First_Deposit = 400000, your tester first initial balance, set it if your tester initial balance is different Start_Hour = 1, EA start at 01:00 broker server time End_Hour = 23, EA stop working at 23:00 broker server time First_Lot = 0.01, first time lot size, for first time open position Magic_Number_Sell = 2222, magic number first open sell Magic_Number_Buy = 8888, magic number first open buy Buy__Order_Comment = Buy iskander, Buy Open Order Comment Sell__Order_Comment = Sell iskander;, Sell Open Order Comment Marti_Lot_Pertama = 3.0, first martingale is 3 times of last closed/opened lot Marti_Lot_Kedua_dst = 2.0, next martingale is 2 times of last closed/opened lot Activate_Profit_Target = true, make it always true to activate profit target to closing all Profit_Target = 25, EA will closing all opened order at 25 usd (in money) Max_Spread_Allowed = 10000000, maximum allowed spread in points bool Monday = false set to true for no trade at monday Tuesday = false set to true for no trade at tuesday Wednesday = false set to true for no trade at wednesday Thursday = false set to true for no trade at thursday Friday = false set to true for no trade at friday Saturday = false set to true for no trade at saturday Sunday = false set to true for no trade at sunday
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































