Phoenix Fury

PHOENIX FURY GOLD SCALPER PRO (M5)
Capturing Institutional Momentum via Volatility Pullbacks.
Most retail trading robots fail on Gold because they rely on hardcoded point/pip values, static moving averages, and delayed indicators. Phoenix Fury Gold Scalper Pro is completely different. It uses a fully closed, independent, zero-lag mathematical calculation engine designed to exploit intra-day liquidity extensions with pinpoint accuracy.
By combining structural anchors, smooth trend tracking, geometric volume distribution, and dynamic volatility bands, Phoenix Fury enters trades only when institutional capital is aggressively pushing the market.

🛠️ The 4-Layer Algorithmic Confluence Engine

Phoenix Fury operates via an advanced multi-layered filter structure to ensure you never trade against dominant institutional order blocks:
  1. The Structural Anchor (Anchored VWAP): Automatically computes and locks onto the daily session open at 00:00 broker time. This establishes the definitive daily bias. The EA only buys when price is above the AVWAP and only sells when below it.
  2. The Trend Filter (Hull Moving Average): Utilizing an optimized period WMA calculation routine, it tracks immediate momentum vectors with zero lag. It acts as a strict slope directional gate.
  3. The Conviction Engine (Volume Momentum Delta): Dynamically breaks down raw tick volume based on individual candle geometry (bodies vs. upper and lower wicks). It accurately separates true buying acquisition from selling distribution.
  4. The Dynamic Trigger (Keltner Channels): Calculates automated Exponential Moving Averages wrapped inside Average True Range boundaries. The EA never chases the market; it fades the extremes by buying deep pullbacks or selling overextended rallies inside an established trend.
🛡️ Built-In Commercial Safeguards
  • 100% Single-File Autonomy: No messy iCustom dependencies, no extra indicator files to download.
  • Sleek Heads-Up Dashboard (HUD): Tracks live broker spreads, dynamic market volatility, internal volume delta vectors, and system protections right on your trading canvas.
  • Cross-Asset Volatility Auto-Scaling: Uses pure ATR Multipliers to automatically adapt its stop and target boundaries to match the unique structure of any asset feed.
📐 Flexible Lot Sizing Options
This Expert Advisor includes three advanced volume calculation methods to perfectly match your risk management strategy and account size.
  • Fixed Lot Sizing
    • Uses a constant volume for every single trade.
    • Controlled directly by the Fixed Lot Size input parameter.
    • Ideal for traders who prefer manual control and predictable exposure.
  • Dynamic Mode for Low Balances 
    • Automatically scales volume to accommodate smaller account sizes safely.
    • Ensures the EA can still open valid trades when balance is limited.
    • Optimizes market exposure without violating minimum broker lot requirements.
  • Dynamic Max Risk 
    • Calculates precise position sizing automatically for every trade.
    • Bases volume on your preferred percentage risk per trade and stop-loss distance.
    • Automatically scales your lot sizes up or down as your account equity changes.

Adjustable Parameters & Backtest Performance 

All input variables are fully configurable, allowing you to tailor the EA to your preferred trading style and timeframe. The default settings are pre-optimized for the 5-minute (M5) timeframe, matching the provided backtest results.

Four comprehensive backtests were conducted over continuous 6-12 month periods to demonstrate the EA's stability and resilience during different configurations. All backtests were performed using "Every tick based on real ticks" modelling with a realistic 5ms execution delay.

  • Screenshot 1 - (Low Risk/Standard Account Settings):
    • Period: 6 Months (01.01.2026 - 30.06.2026)
    • Initial Balance: $1,000
    • Lot Sizing Method: Fixed (Static) @ 0.01 
    • Max Daily Loss Protection: Disabled (false) 
  • Screenshot 2 (High Risk/High Yield):
    • Period: 6 Months (01.01.2026 - 30.06.2026)
    • Initial Balance: $1,000
    • Lot Sizing Method: Dynamic Max
    • Risk % Per Trade: 3.0%
    • Max Daily Loss Protection: Disabled (false)
  • Screenshot 3 (Increased Lot Size/Low Balance Protection):
    • Period: 6 Months (01.01.2026 - 30.06.2026)
    • Initial Balance: $10,000
    • Lot Sizing Method: Dynamic (Low Balances) @ 1.00
    • Max Daily Loss Protection: Disabled (false)
  • Screenshot 4 - (Balanced Risk/Stable Performance):
    • Period: 12 Months (01.07.2025 - 30.06.2026)
    • Initial Balance: $5,000
    • Lot Sizing Method: Dynamic Max
    •  Risk % Per Trade: 1.0%
    • Max Daily Loss Protection: Disabled (false)
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