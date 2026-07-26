Phoenix Fury
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 26 July 2026
- Activations: 10
🛠️ The 4-Layer Algorithmic Confluence Engine
- The Structural Anchor (Anchored VWAP): Automatically computes and locks onto the daily session open at 00:00 broker time. This establishes the definitive daily bias. The EA only buys when price is above the AVWAP and only sells when below it.
- The Trend Filter (Hull Moving Average): Utilizing an optimized period WMA calculation routine, it tracks immediate momentum vectors with zero lag. It acts as a strict slope directional gate.
- The Conviction Engine (Volume Momentum Delta): Dynamically breaks down raw tick volume based on individual candle geometry (bodies vs. upper and lower wicks). It accurately separates true buying acquisition from selling distribution.
- The Dynamic Trigger (Keltner Channels): Calculates automated Exponential Moving Averages wrapped inside Average True Range boundaries. The EA never chases the market; it fades the extremes by buying deep pullbacks or selling overextended rallies inside an established trend.
- 100% Single-File Autonomy: No messy iCustom dependencies, no extra indicator files to download.
- Sleek Heads-Up Dashboard (HUD): Tracks live broker spreads, dynamic market volatility, internal volume delta vectors, and system protections right on your trading canvas.
- Cross-Asset Volatility Auto-Scaling: Uses pure ATR Multipliers to automatically adapt its stop and target boundaries to match the unique structure of any asset feed.
- Fixed Lot Sizing
- Uses a constant volume for every single trade.
- Controlled directly by the Fixed Lot Size input parameter.
- Ideal for traders who prefer manual control and predictable exposure.
- Dynamic Mode for Low Balances
- Automatically scales volume to accommodate smaller account sizes safely.
- Ensures the EA can still open valid trades when balance is limited.
- Optimizes market exposure without violating minimum broker lot requirements.
- Dynamic Max Risk
- Calculates precise position sizing automatically for every trade.
- Bases volume on your preferred percentage risk per trade and stop-loss distance.
- Automatically scales your lot sizes up or down as your account equity changes.
Adjustable Parameters & Backtest Performance
All input variables are fully configurable, allowing you to tailor the EA to your preferred trading style and timeframe. The default settings are pre-optimized for the 5-minute (M5) timeframe, matching the provided backtest results.
Four comprehensive backtests were conducted over continuous 6-12 month periods to demonstrate the EA's stability and resilience during different configurations. All backtests were performed using "Every tick based on real ticks" modelling with a realistic 5ms execution delay.
- Screenshot 1 - (Low Risk/Standard Account Settings):
- Period: 6 Months (01.01.2026 - 30.06.2026)
- Initial Balance: $1,000
- Lot Sizing Method: Fixed (Static) @ 0.01
- Max Daily Loss Protection: Disabled (false)
- Screenshot 2 (High Risk/High Yield):
- Period: 6 Months (01.01.2026 - 30.06.2026)
- Initial Balance: $1,000
- Lot Sizing Method: Dynamic Max
- Risk % Per Trade: 3.0%
- Max Daily Loss Protection: Disabled (false)
- Screenshot 3 (Increased Lot Size/Low Balance Protection):
- Period: 6 Months (01.01.2026 - 30.06.2026)
- Initial Balance: $10,000
- Lot Sizing Method: Dynamic (Low Balances) @ 1.00
- Max Daily Loss Protection: Disabled (false)
- Screenshot 4 - (Balanced Risk/Stable Performance):
- Period: 12 Months (01.07.2025 - 30.06.2026)
- Initial Balance: $5,000
- Lot Sizing Method: Dynamic Max
- Risk % Per Trade: 1.0%
- Max Daily Loss Protection: Disabled (false)