🧙‍♂️ Wizard of Gold (M3) — Precision Intraday Volatility Engine

👉 Follow live trading signals for this Expert Advisor

Wizard of Gold is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M3 timeframe. Built for speed, precision, and adaptability, this Expert Advisor operates within a dynamic volatility framework—continuously adjusting exposure, filtering conditions, and execution logic in real time to match the fast-moving nature of the gold market.

Unlike rigid systems that rely on grid trading or Martingale strategies, Wizard of Gold prioritizes capital protection and controlled aggression, identifying high-probability opportunities during liquidity expansion phases while avoiding low-quality market conditions.

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management & Dynamic Position Sizing

At the core of Wizard of Gold is a sophisticated position-sizing engine that intelligently aligns market volatility with account exposure:

Dynamic Volatility Sizing

The EA evaluates real-time ATR slope behavior, scaling position sizes during momentum-driven conditions while reducing exposure in slower or uncertain markets.

Multi-Timeframe Market Regime Detection

A higher timeframe (M30) engine assesses broader market structure. When conditions are choppy or directionless, the EA automatically shifts to a conservative risk profile.

Precision Risk Calibration

Position sizes are recalculated on every tick to maintain your exact risk percentage—factoring in volatility, broker specifications, and live equity fluctuations.

📊 Intelligent Trade Entry System (5-Filter Confluence)

To ensure only high-quality trades are executed, Wizard of Gold applies a powerful five-filter confluence model:

Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) – Aligns trades with session-based liquidity flows

Hull Moving Average (HMA) – Captures trend direction with reduced lag

Keltner Channels – Identifies volatility envelopes and breakout zones

Volume Momentum Delta (VMD) – Confirms strength and direction of volume flow

Money Flow Index (MFI) – Measures capital inflow/outflow and momentum shifts

This layered approach significantly reduces false signals and prevents overtrading during low-quality market phases.

⚡ Market Flow & Execution Filters

Session-Based AVWAP Alignment

The EA tracks key global sessions (Asian, London, New York) to ensure trades follow dominant liquidity direction.

Volume Momentum Validation

Trade execution is blocked when volume strength is weak or fading, filtering out unreliable breakouts and exhaustion moves.

⚠️ Built-In Safety Mechanisms

High-Impact News Protection

Automatically closes trades and pauses execution ahead of major economic releases, resuming only once conditions stabilize.

End-of-Day Risk Lockout

Positions are closed before rollover to avoid swap costs and illiquid spread spikes, with trading resuming after the daily reset.

🖥️ Real-Time Trading Dashboard

A clean, lightweight on-chart interface provides full visibility into system activity:

Live spread monitoring with threshold alerts

Session bias (bullish/bearish) based on AVWAP alignment

Market momentum and flow conditions via MFI signals

⚙️ Usage Recommendations

Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M3 (with internal M30 analysis)

Setup: Optimized for plug-and-play — adjust only key parameters such as lot size, risk %, spread limits, and session timing

Broker: ECN or low-spread accounts recommended for optimal performance

⏱️ Important Timing Configuration

To maintain accuracy, AVWAP session anchors and news filters must be aligned with your broker’s server time. Due to daylight saving differences between global markets and broker servers, these offsets may shift twice a year.

Regularly verify session timings and adjust inputs accordingly to ensure precise synchronization with live market conditions.

📈 Adaptive Risk & Trend Optimization

Wizard of Gold integrates volatility-based sizing with trend strength filtering:

ATR Slope-Based Risk Adjustment dynamically scales exposure based on volatility acceleration

ADX Regime Filter (M30) defines trend strength thresholds: Low Risk: ADX 25–30 Medium Risk: ADX 20–24 Aggressive: ADX 15–19



This ensures consistent risk control while adapting to both trending and transitional market phases.

🧪 Backtest Overview

Tested using “Every tick based on real ticks” with realistic execution conditions:

Scenario 1 — Conservative Setup

6 Months | $1,000 starting balance

Fixed lot size (0.01)

Regime filter disabled

Stable, controlled growth profile

Scenario 2 — Dynamic Growth Setup

3 Months | $1,000 starting balance

ATR-based position sizing

2% risk per trade

Regime filter enabled (ADX 20)

Higher return potential with increased activity

⚠️ Backtesting Note

Due to the precision required for lower timeframe gold trading, accurate results depend on high-quality tick data. Always use real-tick modelling to properly reflect spread behavior, latency, and execution dynamics.

Wizard of Gold is designed for traders seeking a refined, adaptive, and disciplined approach to intraday gold trading—combining precision filtering, intelligent risk control, and real-time market awareness into a single powerful system.