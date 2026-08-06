Wizard of Gold

🧙‍♂️ Wizard of Gold (M3) — Precision Intraday Volatility Engine

👉 Follow live trading signals for this Expert Advisor

Wizard of Gold is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M3 timeframe. Built for speed, precision, and adaptability, this Expert Advisor operates within a dynamic volatility framework—continuously adjusting exposure, filtering conditions, and execution logic in real time to match the fast-moving nature of the gold market.

Unlike rigid systems that rely on grid trading or Martingale strategies, Wizard of Gold prioritizes capital protection and controlled aggression, identifying high-probability opportunities during liquidity expansion phases while avoiding low-quality market conditions.

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management & Dynamic Position Sizing

At the core of Wizard of Gold is a sophisticated position-sizing engine that intelligently aligns market volatility with account exposure:

  • Dynamic Volatility Sizing
    The EA evaluates real-time ATR slope behavior, scaling position sizes during momentum-driven conditions while reducing exposure in slower or uncertain markets.
  • Multi-Timeframe Market Regime Detection
    A higher timeframe (M30) engine assesses broader market structure. When conditions are choppy or directionless, the EA automatically shifts to a conservative risk profile.
  • Precision Risk Calibration
    Position sizes are recalculated on every tick to maintain your exact risk percentage—factoring in volatility, broker specifications, and live equity fluctuations.

📊 Intelligent Trade Entry System (5-Filter Confluence)

To ensure only high-quality trades are executed, Wizard of Gold applies a powerful five-filter confluence model:

  • Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) – Aligns trades with session-based liquidity flows
  • Hull Moving Average (HMA) – Captures trend direction with reduced lag
  • Keltner Channels – Identifies volatility envelopes and breakout zones
  • Volume Momentum Delta (VMD) – Confirms strength and direction of volume flow
  • Money Flow Index (MFI) – Measures capital inflow/outflow and momentum shifts

This layered approach significantly reduces false signals and prevents overtrading during low-quality market phases.

⚡ Market Flow & Execution Filters

  • Session-Based AVWAP Alignment
    The EA tracks key global sessions (Asian, London, New York) to ensure trades follow dominant liquidity direction.
  • Volume Momentum Validation
    Trade execution is blocked when volume strength is weak or fading, filtering out unreliable breakouts and exhaustion moves.

⚠️ Built-In Safety Mechanisms

  • High-Impact News Protection
    Automatically closes trades and pauses execution ahead of major economic releases, resuming only once conditions stabilize.
  • End-of-Day Risk Lockout
    Positions are closed before rollover to avoid swap costs and illiquid spread spikes, with trading resuming after the daily reset.

🖥️ Real-Time Trading Dashboard

A clean, lightweight on-chart interface provides full visibility into system activity:

  • Live spread monitoring with threshold alerts
  • Session bias (bullish/bearish) based on AVWAP alignment
  • Market momentum and flow conditions via MFI signals

⚙️ Usage Recommendations

  • Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M3 (with internal M30 analysis)
  • Setup: Optimized for plug-and-play — adjust only key parameters such as lot size, risk %, spread limits, and session timing
  • Broker: ECN or low-spread accounts recommended for optimal performance

⏱️ Important Timing Configuration

To maintain accuracy, AVWAP session anchors and news filters must be aligned with your broker’s server time. Due to daylight saving differences between global markets and broker servers, these offsets may shift twice a year.

Regularly verify session timings and adjust inputs accordingly to ensure precise synchronization with live market conditions.

📈 Adaptive Risk & Trend Optimization

Wizard of Gold integrates volatility-based sizing with trend strength filtering:

  • ATR Slope-Based Risk Adjustment dynamically scales exposure based on volatility acceleration
  • ADX Regime Filter (M30) defines trend strength thresholds:
    • Low Risk: ADX 25–30
    • Medium Risk: ADX 20–24
    • Aggressive: ADX 15–19

This ensures consistent risk control while adapting to both trending and transitional market phases.

🧪 Backtest Overview

Tested using “Every tick based on real ticks” with realistic execution conditions:

Scenario 1 — Conservative Setup

  • 6 Months | $1,000 starting balance
  • Fixed lot size (0.01)
  • Regime filter disabled
  • Stable, controlled growth profile

Scenario 2 — Dynamic Growth Setup

  • 3 Months | $1,000 starting balance
  • ATR-based position sizing
  • 2% risk per trade
  • Regime filter enabled (ADX 20)
  • Higher return potential with increased activity

⚠️ Backtesting Note

Due to the precision required for lower timeframe gold trading, accurate results depend on high-quality tick data. Always use real-tick modelling to properly reflect spread behavior, latency, and execution dynamics.

Wizard of Gold is designed for traders seeking a refined, adaptive, and disciplined approach to intraday gold trading—combining precision filtering, intelligent risk control, and real-time market awareness into a single powerful system.

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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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5 (9)
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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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