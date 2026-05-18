Volume Momentum Delta

Short Description:

A high-performance volume sentiment oscillator that decodes candle geometry to reveal hidden buying and selling pressure. Ideal for spotting market absorption, exhaustion, divergence and trend continuation.

Full Description:

The Volume Momentum Delta indicator is designed for traders who need to see beyond standard price bars. While most volume indicators show total activity, Volume Momentum Delta breaks every candle down into its "Buyer" and "Seller" components using advanced candle geometry logic.

Unlike standard CVDs that require expensive tick-data feeds, this indicator is optimized for MetaTrader 5's native tick volume, making it highly effective for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices. It uses the relationship between candle bodies and wicks to estimate intent, providing a "pseudo-tape" reading directly in your separate window.

Key Features:
  • Dual-Line Sentiment: Separate Buying and Selling lines allow you to see exactly which side is losing momentum and which is gaining.
  • Dynamic Strength Baseline: A Volume Strength line acts as the "volatility speed limit," helping you identify when one side is taking aggressive control of the market.
  • Tick Volume Optimized: Built specifically for platforms where real exchange volume is unavailable, providing institutional-style insights for retail traders.

Best Practice & Usage Guide:

1. Trend Confirmation (The "Power" Play)

Look for a "Crossover" where the Buying line moves above the Selling line AND the Volume Strength line. This signals high-conviction momentum. As long as the dominant line stays above the Volume Strength line, the trend is considered healthy.

2. Spotting Absorption (The "Pro" Signal)

If the price is making a new Lower Low, but the Selling line is failing to reach new highs or is trending downward, "Big Money" is likely absorbing the selling pressure with limit orders. This is a high-probability reversal signal.

3. Exhaustion & Take Profit

When a volume line is significantly overextended above the Volume Strength line and begins to curve back down while the price is still moving, the move is likely exhausted. This is often the ideal time to tighten stops or take profits.

4. Divergence Trading

Watch for "Divergence" between price and the Volume Momentum Delta lines. If price hits a Higher High but the Buying line hits a Lower High, the move lacks the volume support necessary to continue.

Recommended Settings:
  • Timeframes: Highly effective on M1 to M15 for scalping, and H1 to D1 for trend following.
  • (Period): Use 7-12 for shorter term and fast-paced scalping or 14-20 for longer and smoother, swing-trading signals.

Cross-Integration with EA's

Automate this powerful volume indiactor with our fully integrated EA's:

PRO-TIP: Synchronizing Price & Volume Efficiency

To maximize precision, apply an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to your price chart with a period matching your indicator's period setting. This creates a powerful synergy for monitoring market efficiency. A high-probability "Alignment Signal" occurs when price crosses the EMA and the dominant Volume line crosses the Volume Strength Line . This synchronization confirms that price action and volume intent are in perfect harmony, filtering out market noise and highlighting the highest-conviction trade setups.
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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