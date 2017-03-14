Modified Bollinger Bands

The standard Bollinger Bands indicator has been improved by integrating additional indications from the Standard Deviation indicator (StdDev), which gives an additional filter for confirming trading signals. In addition, the color of the indicator's lines shows the beginning of a trend, its development and exhaustion. This indicator has a signal block that notifies the trader of the beginning of the trend on any time frame to which it is attached.


Settings

  • Type of messages - select the type of notifications.
  • Moving Average period - the period of Moving Averages
  • Shift of bars - shift of bars
  • Moving Average deviation - deviation of the Moving Averages
  • Type of price - applied price
  • Timeframe - timeframe
  • Accuracy of price - precision of the values


How to trade

The trading signal is formed at the moment of breakout and closing of the price above the upper line or below the lower line of Bollinger Bands with simultaneous opening of both indicator lines. If there is a breakout of the upper channel of Bollinger Bands - it should be considered as a start of a new bullish trend, if the price closes below the lower band, a sign of the beginning of a downtrend. Narrowing of the upper line after opening with an upward trend indicates the beginning of exhaustion of the impulse price movement. The growth of the upper band during a downtrend indicates the exhaustion of the impulse price movement. During a trend movement, there can be several accelerations and impulse exhaustion. The most interesting moment to start trading is the period of trend change, and not its last damping in the fifth Elliott wave.

The indicator is self-sufficient trading system. It is recommended to use it as a filter of trading signals in a software package consisting of the following products:

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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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The script in the form of an expert is created for the possibility of automatic installation of pending orders of the Stop Close Only type, which are not in MT5 by default. This type of order implies entering a long position in case the price closes above a given price level and opening a short position if the price closes below the price set by the trader. At the same time, level breakouts are not taken into account. The expert indicates the levels on the chart with lines, overcoming which will
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VolumeProfile CtrlDrag — Interactive Volume Profile Version 3.20  |  MQL5  |  MT5  |  Indicator for Main Chart Window VolumeProfile CtrlDrag   — a professional tool for building a volume profile on any selected bar range. Simply hold Ctrl and drag the left mouse button  across the desired chart area — the profile is built instantly. How to Use •   Hold Ctrl  + press and hold the left mouse button at the start of the desired range •   Drag the cursor to the end of the range •   Release the mouse
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