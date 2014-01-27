IceFX SpreadMonitor
- Indicators
- Norbert Mereg
- Version: 1.41
- Updated: 17 November 2021
IceFX SpreadMonitor is a special spread logging indicator which displays the current, minimum/maximum and average spread values. These values are set to be visible even after a reboot. Also, SpreadMonitor could save all the desired spread values to .csv files for later analysis of the results.
Indicator parameters:
- SpreadLowLevel - low level of spread (show value in green color)
- SpreadHighLevel - high level of spread (show value in red color)
- BGColor - background of panel
- SpreadNormalColor - color when the spread is normal
- SpreadRedColor - color when the spread is high
- SpreadGreenColor - color when the spread is low
- BarColor - color of the bar at right side.
- WriteToCSV - write spread high, low, average values per candles to CSV file to data folder (<MT4 Data Folder>\MQL4\Files\SpreadMonitor)
Very good! Thanks