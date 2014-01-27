IceFX SpreadMonitor

4.91

IceFX SpreadMonitor is a special spread logging indicator which displays the current, minimum/maximum and average spread values. These values are set to be visible even after a reboot. Also, SpreadMonitor could save all the desired spread values to .csv files for later analysis of the results.


Indicator parameters:

  • SpreadLowLevel - low level of spread (show value in green color)
  • SpreadHighLevel - high level of spread (show value in red color)
  • BGColor - background of panel
  • SpreadNormalColor - color when the spread is normal
  • SpreadRedColor - color when the spread is high
  • SpreadGreenColor - color when the spread is low
  • BarColor - color of the bar at right side.
  • WriteToCSV - write spread high, low, average values per candles to CSV file to data folder (<MT4 Data Folder>\MQL4\Files\SpreadMonitor)
Reviews 18
jetztea
34
jetztea 2021.08.03 18:18 
 

Very good! Thanks

Leslie William Van Gent
376
Leslie William Van Gent 2021.05.06 16:10 
 

It's the best indicator I've ever used. I use it on all my live and demo trading accounts. Good Job!

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 22:16 
 

Very good job.

