Symbol1 2Changer MT4 Free
- Indicators
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JIHUN NAMI am Joon, Korean but currently living in Australia.
- Version: 1.0
Hello,
This is an easy symbol change panel.
The free version only can change major pairs which are "AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, NZDUSD"
The full version can add your symbols.
FULL version here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71176?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+New+Rating005
Also, can change the TimeFrame as well.
Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list.
Parameters:
ratio - change the size
LineNumber - you can set that how many symbols are displayed per line.
Thank you.