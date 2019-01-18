Ind4 InfoPad Information Panel

4.78

INFOPad is an information panel that creates information on the selected currency pair in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

There are 5 functions of this indicator:

  1. Shows the main and main information on the selected symbol: Ask BID, Spread, Stop Level, Swap, Tick value, Commission prices;
  2. Shows the future targets of SL target and TP Target (The number of points of the established stop loss and take profit, the dollar amount);
  3. It shows the profit received for the periods: Today, Week, Month, Year, Total profit for the selected currency;
  4. It shows the current open position, its lot (volume), the number of positions, the profit of positions in points, dollars, percent;
  5. Shows additional information on the chart for open deals. It shows stop loss and take profit levels and the goals of these stop levels;
  6. Writes information to log files when a transaction is opened on a symbol, a transaction is closed, a transaction is modified;
  7. Plays a sound file when opening a deal, closing a deal, modifying a deal;
  8. Sends an informational message to the phone (PUSH Notification) when opening a transaction, closing a transaction, modifying a transaction.

Main characteristics

  • The name of the currency pair, The presence of an open position on the symbol, its type and lot size.
  • Ask and Bid prices in a readable format;
  • Profitability of a current position in Dollars, points and percent from the current deposit;
  • Current spread (If the spread floating in the name is (F));
  • The current minimum indent for stop orders and pending orders;
  • Swap short positions and Swap long positions;
  • The cost of 1 point of price movement in the deposit currency of the current installed lot in the terminal for this position;
  • Distance to stop loss in points and in dollars;
  • Distance to take profit in points and dollars;
  • Daily Profit or loss in dollars for this currency pair today in the Currency of the deposit as well as a percentage of the current balance;
  • Weekly Profit or loss in dollars for a given currency pair for the current week;
  • Monthly Profit or loss in dollars for a given currency pair for the current month;
  • Annual Profit or loss in dollars for a given currency pair for the current year;
  • Everything available by history;

Other features:

  • In the input parameters option: Show \ Hide prompts, when you hover over the buttons, 
  • as well as the language of prompts English Русский / 中国 / Português Español Deutsch / 日本語;
  • This indicator can be used in the multi-character mode of 1 chart;
  • The parameter of the string type of the currency pair name:  SymbolToShowCustom - by default it accepts the currency of the chart;
  • This indicator can be used with other panels and experts from our collection;
  • Button Collapse \ Expand - collapses \ expands the panel on the chart;
  • The panel can be moved on the schedule. To do this, click on the top row of the panel next to the Minimize buttons and drag the panel to a place convenient for you.

Expforex,Vladon,Indicator,Utility

Reviews 15
Walter Ludwig Tengler
700
Walter Ludwig Tengler 2025.11.05 08:30 
 

Very good. Thanks for this free tool.

Thomas Maehrel
733
Thomas Maehrel 2025.06.11 20:43 
 

amazing tool

karsara
15
karsara 2023.08.10 12:16 
 

Великолепная информационная панель! Пользуюсь с удовольствием! Есть все необходимое, размер просадки, прибыль за день, неделю, месяц, год и итого. Благодарю автора!!!

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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Filter:
Walter Ludwig Tengler
700
Walter Ludwig Tengler 2025.11.05 08:30 
 

Very good. Thanks for this free tool.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.11.05 09:11
🙂
Thomas Maehrel
733
Thomas Maehrel 2025.06.11 20:43 
 

amazing tool

Garry Wayne Simpson
125
Garry Wayne Simpson 2024.11.02 11:26 
 

Very nice - I cant believe its free I wouldn't mind a couple of enhancements, but again, it's FREE!

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.11.02 11:34
thank you
karsara
15
karsara 2023.08.10 12:16 
 

Великолепная информационная панель! Пользуюсь с удовольствием! Есть все необходимое, размер просадки, прибыль за день, неделю, месяц, год и итого. Благодарю автора!!!

lengendmt4
1099
lengendmt4 2022.10.21 12:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2022.09.05 06:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.17 00:18 
 

Good info panel

Pedro Jose Rascon Ortega
329
Pedro Jose Rascon Ortega 2021.09.11 13:14 
 

Buen Trabajo, quizás el panel màs completo y versátil, gracias por la aportacion gratuita.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.09.11 13:59
Hola. ¿Puede adjuntar registros del indicador y la terminal en la discusión?
Pak Hong Poon
3013
Pak Hong Poon 2021.08.18 18:40 
 

thanks for sharing

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.08.19 08:16
Thank you.
Ikechukwu Emmanuel Okaro
1003
Ikechukwu Emmanuel Okaro 2021.08.06 23:40 
 

Excellent tool.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.08.07 06:11
Thank you
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.06.04 21:04 
 

Good job.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.06.04 23:04
Thank you.
Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.17 08:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.17 08:09
Thank you
Thomas Fairhurst
1182
Thomas Fairhurst 2019.06.01 09:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.03.17 15:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.16 18:33
Thank for review
[Deleted] 2019.01.19 00:11 
 

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