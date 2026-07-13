Stochastic Multicurrenty Scanner

The Stochastic Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is a sophisticated indicator designed for traders looking to monitor multiple currency pairs using the Stochastic oscillator. This tool is ideal for both novice and experienced traders who want to enhance their trading strategies by receiving timely signals across various timeframes.

This indicator provides significant advantages by allowing traders to identify overbought and oversold conditions instantly. For example, a trader can quickly spot potential reversal points in the market, leading to more informed trading decisions and improved profitability.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize the signals for automated trading.
  • Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles, making it easy to read market conditions.
  • Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring rapid computation and compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical analysis.
  • Pop-Up Alerts: Triggers MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events to ensure you never miss a trading opportunity.
  • Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app, enabling you to monitor trades on the go.
  • Email Alerts: Provides email notifications on signal events, allowing for remote monitoring when you are away from your terminal.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel on the chart for an instant overview of market status.
  • Multi-Symbol Scanner: Capable of monitoring multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart for comprehensive market analysis.
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Functional across all standard MetaTrader timeframes, from M1 to MN, ensuring versatility.
  • Customizable Parameters: Offers flexibility with input settings, allowing traders to tailor the tool to their specific trading strategies.

The Stochastic Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is your essential companion for trading on MetaTrader 4, enabling you to harness the power of the Stochastic oscillator for improved decision-making.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Stochastic Multicurrency Scanner MT4, Stochastic Oscillator, Trading Indicator, Currency Pairs, Forex Trading, MetaTrader 4, Technical Analysis, Buy Sell Signals, Automated Trading, Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Market Monitoring, Forex Signals, Trading Alerts, Currency Scanner, Trading Tools

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Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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Experts
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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