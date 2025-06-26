Stochastic Multi Currency EA MT5

Stochastic Multi Currency EA MT5 implements a robust dual Moving Average strategy that has been extensively back-tested across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The EA offers comprehensive trading capabilities including grid recovery, hedging options, and martingale strategies (configurable, not enabled by default). It features precise entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following) and flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based), along with advanced functionality like drawdown protection, spread/slippage filters, and efficient non-lagging indicators that consume minimal system resources while executing trades with minimal delay.

The system includes day/time filters for session control and supports historical data testing for performance validation. A real-time dashboard displays open trades, account equity, and system metrics, while intuitive input menus make configuration straightforward. Detailed documentation is provided for all settings.

For detailed documentation  General Settings/Input Guide |  Indicator Settings|Backtest and Set files 

You can download the MT4 version here

Key Features

  • Dual MA crossover system with fully customizable periods
  • Multi-currency trading across all major pairs
  • Multiple risk management options: Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stops
  • Advanced position sizing and drawdown protection
  • Time/day filters for controlled trading sessions
  • Real-time monitoring dashboard
  • Pop-up, email and push notifications
  • MQL5 VPS compatible for 24/7 operation

Note: All dangerous strategies (martingale/grid) are optional and disabled by default.

Important Advice

This is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Expect normal market fluctuations:

  1. Always test in demo first
  2. Start with small risk (0.5-1% per trade)
  3. Use only the capital you can afford to lose

Regular updates and optimized set files are released quarterly. For latest recommendations, check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

If you want to try the free trial version for 7 days, feel free to reach out to me via the profile section.



