News Stopper

News Stopper MT5 is a specialized utility designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5, aimed at protecting your trades by automatically closing them ahead of significant news events. This tool is ideal for both manual traders and automated trading systems, ensuring that your portfolio remains secure during market volatility triggered by news releases.

With News Stopper MT5, you can effectively manage your trades by preemptively responding to economic events, preserving your capital against sudden market swings. By configuring various settings tailored to your trading strategy, you can enhance your decision-making process while minimizing risk during critical trading moments.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events so you never miss a trade setup.
  • Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.
  • Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for instant status overview.
  • General Settings: Flexible configuration options for checking conditions every tick or at set intervals.
  • News Settings: Allow for predefined stop trading times before and after news events based on their impact level.
  • Action Settings: Automatically close the highest losing trade or all trades before a news event to mitigate risks.
  • Alert Settings: Customizable alerts, notifications, and email updates for upcoming news events.
  • Display Settings: Personalized positioning and color customization for the news display panel, enhancing user experience.

News Stopper MT5 is an essential tool for traders using MetaTrader 5, providing a robust solution to manage trades effectively during critical news events.

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I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags News Stopper MT5 trade management, news alerts, risk management, MetaTrader 5 utility, economic news, trading automation, market volatility, trade closure, portfolio protection, trading strategy, risk mitigation, trader tools, financial news, trading alerts, automated trading

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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
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Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Ho Tuan Thang
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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Introducing the Balanced Martingale EA MT4, a sophisticated trading solution designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This expert advisor utilizes a unique martingale and reverse martingale strategy, enabling traders to capitalize on daily trends effectively. With its advanced algorithms, the Balanced Martingale EA MT4 provides traders with a competitive edge by managing trades intelligently, maximizing profits while minimizing risks. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it
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The Ultimate Confluence Signal MT4 is a sophisticated trading indicator designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4, providing traders with a powerful tool to enhance their decision-making process. By aggregating signals from multiple technical indicators, this tool equips both novice and experienced traders with the insights needed to identify high-probability setups in various financial markets. With the Ultimate Confluence Signal MT4, you can effectively filter out market noise and capitalize on al
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