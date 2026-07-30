News Stopper MT5 is a specialized utility designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5, aimed at protecting your trades by automatically closing them ahead of significant news events. This tool is ideal for both manual traders and automated trading systems, ensuring that your portfolio remains secure during market volatility triggered by news releases.

With News Stopper MT5, you can effectively manage your trades by preemptively responding to economic events, preserving your capital against sudden market swings. By configuring various settings tailored to your trading strategy, you can enhance your decision-making process while minimizing risk during critical trading moments.

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Key Features

Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events so you never miss a trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.

Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for instant status overview.

General Settings: Flexible configuration options for checking conditions every tick or at set intervals.

News Settings: Allow for predefined stop trading times before and after news events based on their impact level.

Action Settings: Automatically close the highest losing trade or all trades before a news event to mitigate risks.

Alert Settings: Customizable alerts, notifications, and email updates for upcoming news events.

Display Settings: Personalized positioning and color customization for the news display panel, enhancing user experience.

News Stopper MT5 is an essential tool for traders using MetaTrader 5, providing a robust solution to manage trades effectively during critical news events.

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#tags News Stopper MT5 trade management, news alerts, risk management, MetaTrader 5 utility, economic news, trading automation, market volatility, trade closure, portfolio protection, trading strategy, risk mitigation, trader tools, financial news, trading alerts, automated trading