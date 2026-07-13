Hercules Trend Indicator

Introducing Hercules Trend MT4, a cutting-edge trend indicator designed to enhance your trading experience in the MetaTrader 4 platform. This powerful tool allows traders to identify optimal entry points and effectively recognize range-bound areas, making it suitable for both novice and experienced traders.

With Hercules Trend MT4, you can significantly improve your trading accuracy. By combining signals from multiple timeframes, this indicator provides high-accuracy entry signals that can lead to successful trades across various instruments.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to read signals for automated trading.

Non-Repainting Signals: Ensures that signals are confirmed only on closed bars, preventing any repainting issues.

Pop-Up Alerts: Provides instant MetaTrader alert pop-ups to notify you of trading opportunities.

Email Alerts: Sends email notifications so you can monitor signals even when away from your trading terminal.

Arrow Signals: Displays clear buy and sell arrows directly on the chart for easy signal identification.

Color-Coded Output: Utilizes color-coded bars to indicate trend strength and direction visually.

Fast Execution: Designed for quick execution and optimal backtestability to enhance trading performance.

Timeframe Compatibility: Works seamlessly across various timeframes, enabling flexibility in trading strategies.

Customizable Inputs: Offers customizable parameters to tailor the indicator settings to your trading style.

Session Filters: Includes options for session/time filters, allowing traders to focus on specific trading hours.

Hercules Trend MT4 is a must-have tool for traders using MetaTrader 4 who seek to optimize their trading strategies and enhance their market analysis.

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