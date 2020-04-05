Adaptive Grid Pro MT5

📋 General Description

Adaptive Grid Pro is a professional trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a grid trading strategy with advanced position management capabilities. Unlike simple martingale EAs, this robot offers a well-thought-out risk control system, flexible configuration of all parameters, and complete transparency of trading operations.

Core Concept

The robot builds a series of positions in one direction, gradually averaging the entry price. When the price moves against the first position, new orders open with a volume specified in the settings, forming an adaptive grid. All positions are closed at a common take-profit when the target profit is reached.

🛡️ 1. MULTI-LEVEL DRAWDOWN PROTECTION

The security system is built on two independent protection levels that operate automatically and do not require trader intervention.

🔴 Level 1 (Soft Protection)

Triggers when the set drawdown threshold (MaxDrawdown1) is reached

How it works:

  1. Trading is automatically paused

  2. A timer starts (configurable in hours)

  3. If the drawdown does not decrease within the set time:

    • The oldest order in the grid is closed

    • The timer resets and starts again

    • The process repeats until exiting the risk zone

Advantages:

  • ✅ Gradual reduction of the deposit load

  • ✅ Preservation of recovery potential

  • ✅ Automatic management without trader intervention

🟢 Level 2 (Hard Protection)

Triggers when the critical drawdown threshold (MaxDrawdown2) is reached

Action Description When to apply
🔄 Strategy Restart Closing all orders and resetting parameters If the market has reversed and you need to start over
🛑 Stop Expert Full stop with closing all positions In critical market situations

💰 2. INTELLIGENT AUTOLOT

Three lot management modes for optimal adaptation to your deposit:

Mode Description Example
Manual Fixed lot set by user Lot = 0.01 (constant)
% of Equity Automatic calculation from current equity $1000 × 2% = 0.02 lots
% of Balance Automatic calculation from balance $1000 × 2% = 0.02 lots

Autolot Advantages:

  • ✅ Automatic adaptation to deposit size

  • ✅ Overload protection (MinLot/MaxLot limits)

  • ✅ Proportional lot increase when deposit grows

  • ✅ Risk reduction when deposit decreases

  • ✅ Smart volume validation according to instrument specifications

🎯 3. AUTOMATIC PROFIT TAKING

Automatic position closing system when the target profit level is reached.

Features:

  • Configurable target: set your desired profit in deposit currency (profitTarget)

  • Auto-stop: when the target is reached, the EA closes all positions

  • Full protection: profit taking happens automatically, without trader intervention

  • Result preservation: after reaching the target, the EA stops, protecting the profit

    📊 4. FLEXIBLE STRATEGY CONFIGURATION

    From aggressive to conservative trading - configure the strategy to your style:

    Parameter 🚀 Aggressive Mode 🛡️ Conservative Mode
    Distance between orders 100-200 pips 300-500 pips
    Maximum orders 10-15 5-8
    Lot multiplier 2.0-3.0 1.2-1.5
    Autolot % 2-3% 0.5-1%
    Drawdown level 1 15-20% 25-30%
    Drawdown level 2 30-40% 45-50%
    Target profit $500-1000 $200-500

    📐 6. ADVANCED GRID SETTINGS

    Three methods for calculating the step between orders for optimal adaptation:

    📍 Constant Step (STEP_CONSTANT)

    • Simple and predictable grid

    • Suitable for stable markets

    • Easily predictable behavior

    📈 Step Multiplication (STEP_MULTIPLY)

    • Grid expansion as price moves

    • Effective in strong trending movements

    • Automatic adaptation to volatility

    ➕ Step Addition (STEP_ADD)

    • Smooth grid expansion

    • Balance between risk and potential

    • Optimal for moderate volatility

    💡 6. ROBOT ADVANTAGES

    ✅ For Traders:

    • Full automation - no need to monitor the market 24/7

    • Trend trading - profit in bullish or bearish markets

    • Smart risk management - deposit protection at all levels

    • Flexible settings - for any trading style and character

    • Information dashboard - full real-time control

    • Detailed logging - understanding every action of the EA

    ✅ For the Market:

    • Ideal for trends - maximizing profit in trending movements

    • Works on any pair - USDCAD, EURUSD, NZDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD

    • Adaptability - adjusts to current volatility

    ✅ For Security:

    • Drawdown protection - two insurance levels

    • Auto-profit taking - result preservation

    • Recursion protection - error prevention

    • Lot and order limits - full risk control

    • Full logging - transparency of every step

    📌 After purchase, contact me and I will send you detailed instructions for setting up and optimizing Adaptive Grid Pro!


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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    TICK STACK LTD
    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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