Adaptive Grid Pro MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
📋 General Description
Adaptive Grid Pro is a professional trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a grid trading strategy with advanced position management capabilities. Unlike simple martingale EAs, this robot offers a well-thought-out risk control system, flexible configuration of all parameters, and complete transparency of trading operations.
Core Concept
The robot builds a series of positions in one direction, gradually averaging the entry price. When the price moves against the first position, new orders open with a volume specified in the settings, forming an adaptive grid. All positions are closed at a common take-profit when the target profit is reached.
🛡️ 1. MULTI-LEVEL DRAWDOWN PROTECTION
The security system is built on two independent protection levels that operate automatically and do not require trader intervention.
🔴 Level 1 (Soft Protection)
Triggers when the set drawdown threshold (MaxDrawdown1) is reached
How it works:
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Trading is automatically paused
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A timer starts (configurable in hours)
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If the drawdown does not decrease within the set time:
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The oldest order in the grid is closed
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The timer resets and starts again
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The process repeats until exiting the risk zone
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Advantages:
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✅ Gradual reduction of the deposit load
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✅ Preservation of recovery potential
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✅ Automatic management without trader intervention
🟢 Level 2 (Hard Protection)
Triggers when the critical drawdown threshold (MaxDrawdown2) is reached
|Action
|Description
|When to apply
|🔄 Strategy Restart
|Closing all orders and resetting parameters
|If the market has reversed and you need to start over
|🛑 Stop Expert
|Full stop with closing all positions
|In critical market situations
💰 2. INTELLIGENT AUTOLOT
Three lot management modes for optimal adaptation to your deposit:
|Mode
|Description
|Example
|Manual
|Fixed lot set by user
|Lot = 0.01 (constant)
|% of Equity
|Automatic calculation from current equity
|$1000 × 2% = 0.02 lots
|% of Balance
|Automatic calculation from balance
|$1000 × 2% = 0.02 lots
Autolot Advantages:
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✅ Automatic adaptation to deposit size
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✅ Overload protection (MinLot/MaxLot limits)
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✅ Proportional lot increase when deposit grows
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✅ Risk reduction when deposit decreases
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✅ Smart volume validation according to instrument specifications
🎯 3. AUTOMATIC PROFIT TAKING
Automatic position closing system when the target profit level is reached.
Features:
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Configurable target: set your desired profit in deposit currency (profitTarget)
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Auto-stop: when the target is reached, the EA closes all positions
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Full protection: profit taking happens automatically, without trader intervention
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Result preservation: after reaching the target, the EA stops, protecting the profit
📊 4. FLEXIBLE STRATEGY CONFIGURATION
From aggressive to conservative trading - configure the strategy to your style:
|Parameter
|🚀 Aggressive Mode
|🛡️ Conservative Mode
|Distance between orders
|100-200 pips
|300-500 pips
|Maximum orders
|10-15
|5-8
|Lot multiplier
|2.0-3.0
|1.2-1.5
|Autolot %
|2-3%
|0.5-1%
|Drawdown level 1
|15-20%
|25-30%
|Drawdown level 2
|30-40%
|45-50%
|Target profit
|$500-1000
|$200-500
📐 6. ADVANCED GRID SETTINGS
Three methods for calculating the step between orders for optimal adaptation:
📍 Constant Step (STEP_CONSTANT)
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Simple and predictable grid
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Suitable for stable markets
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Easily predictable behavior
📈 Step Multiplication (STEP_MULTIPLY)
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Grid expansion as price moves
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Effective in strong trending movements
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Automatic adaptation to volatility
➕ Step Addition (STEP_ADD)
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Smooth grid expansion
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Balance between risk and potential
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Optimal for moderate volatility
💡 6. ROBOT ADVANTAGES
✅ For Traders:
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Full automation - no need to monitor the market 24/7
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Trend trading - profit in bullish or bearish markets
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Smart risk management - deposit protection at all levels
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Flexible settings - for any trading style and character
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Information dashboard - full real-time control
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Detailed logging - understanding every action of the EA
✅ For the Market:
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Ideal for trends - maximizing profit in trending movements
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Works on any pair - USDCAD, EURUSD, NZDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD
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Adaptability - adjusts to current volatility
✅ For Security:
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Drawdown protection - two insurance levels
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Auto-profit taking - result preservation
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Recursion protection - error prevention
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Lot and order limits - full risk control
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Full logging - transparency of every step
📌 After purchase, contact me and I will send you detailed instructions for setting up and optimizing Adaptive Grid Pro!