Adaptive Grid Pro MT5

📋 General Description

Adaptive Grid Pro is a professional trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a grid trading strategy with advanced position management capabilities. Unlike simple martingale EAs, this robot offers a well-thought-out risk control system, flexible configuration of all parameters, and complete transparency of trading operations.

Core Concept

The robot builds a series of positions in one direction, gradually averaging the entry price. When the price moves against the first position, new orders open with a volume specified in the settings, forming an adaptive grid. All positions are closed at a common take-profit when the target profit is reached.

🛡️ 1. MULTI-LEVEL DRAWDOWN PROTECTION

The security system is built on two independent protection levels that operate automatically and do not require trader intervention.

🔴 Level 1 (Soft Protection)

Triggers when the set drawdown threshold (MaxDrawdown1) is reached

How it works:

Trading is automatically paused A timer starts (configurable in hours) If the drawdown does not decrease within the set time: The oldest order in the grid is closed

The timer resets and starts again

The process repeats until exiting the risk zone

Advantages:

✅ Gradual reduction of the deposit load

✅ Preservation of recovery potential

✅ Automatic management without trader intervention

🟢 Level 2 (Hard Protection)

Triggers when the critical drawdown threshold (MaxDrawdown2) is reached

Action Description When to apply 🔄 Strategy Restart Closing all orders and resetting parameters If the market has reversed and you need to start over 🛑 Stop Expert Full stop with closing all positions In critical market situations

💰 2. INTELLIGENT AUTOLOT

Three lot management modes for optimal adaptation to your deposit:

Mode Description Example Manual Fixed lot set by user Lot = 0.01 (constant) % of Equity Automatic calculation from current equity $1000 × 2% = 0.02 lots % of Balance Automatic calculation from balance $1000 × 2% = 0.02 lots

Autolot Advantages:

✅ Automatic adaptation to deposit size

✅ Overload protection (MinLot/MaxLot limits)

✅ Proportional lot increase when deposit grows

✅ Risk reduction when deposit decreases

✅ Smart volume validation according to instrument specifications

🎯 3. AUTOMATIC PROFIT TAKING

Automatic position closing system when the target profit level is reached.

Features:

Configurable target : set your desired profit in deposit currency (profitTarget)

Auto-stop : when the target is reached, the EA closes all positions

Full protection : profit taking happens automatically, without trader intervention

Result preservation: after reaching the target, the EA stops, protecting the profit

📊 4. FLEXIBLE STRATEGY CONFIGURATION

From aggressive to conservative trading - configure the strategy to your style:

Parameter 🚀 Aggressive Mode 🛡️ Conservative Mode Distance between orders 100-200 pips 300-500 pips Maximum orders 10-15 5-8 Lot multiplier 2.0-3.0 1.2-1.5 Autolot % 2-3% 0.5-1% Drawdown level 1 15-20% 25-30% Drawdown level 2 30-40% 45-50% Target profit $500-1000 $200-500

📐 6. ADVANCED GRID SETTINGS

Three methods for calculating the step between orders for optimal adaptation:

📍 Constant Step (STEP_CONSTANT)

Simple and predictable grid

Suitable for stable markets

Easily predictable behavior

📈 Step Multiplication (STEP_MULTIPLY)

Grid expansion as price moves

Effective in strong trending movements

Automatic adaptation to volatility

➕ Step Addition (STEP_ADD)

Smooth grid expansion

Balance between risk and potential

Optimal for moderate volatility

💡 6. ROBOT ADVANTAGES

✅ For Traders:

Full automation - no need to monitor the market 24/7

Trend trading - profit in bullish or bearish markets

Smart risk management - deposit protection at all levels

Flexible settings - for any trading style and character

Information dashboard - full real-time control

Detailed logging - understanding every action of the EA

✅ For the Market:

Ideal for trends - maximizing profit in trending movements

Works on any pair - USDCAD, EURUSD, NZDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD

Adaptability - adjusts to current volatility

✅ For Security:

Drawdown protection - two insurance levels

Auto-profit taking - result preservation

Recursion protection - error prevention

Lot and order limits - full risk control

Full logging - transparency of every step

📌 After purchase, contact me and I will send you detailed instructions for setting up and optimizing Adaptive Grid Pro!