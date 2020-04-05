Cent Killer EA

Cent Killer EA is an automated trading robot built specifically for cent accounts, optimized to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). Developed through long-term quantitative research, it utilizes an advanced trend-following strategy combined with intelligent order management to capture sustainable, compounding profits while protecting account equity.

Key Features:

  • Dual-Asset Focus: Tailored algorithms specifically tuned for the high-volatility dynamics of Gold and Bitcoin.

  • Cent Account Optimization: Designed to maximize the leverage and lot-sizing benefits of cent accounts, making high-tier strategies accessible with smaller capital.

  • Trend-Following Architecture: Identifies strong market momentum to trade with the dominant trend, reducing drawdowns during choppy markets.

  • Smart Order Management: Features dynamic position sizing, intelligent trailing stops, and adaptive exit logic to locked-in profits while controlling risk.

  • Long-Term Stability: Backtested and refined through extensive market cycles to deliver consistent, long-term growth.


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5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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