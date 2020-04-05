Cent Killer EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.31
- Activations: 10
Cent Killer EA is an automated trading robot built specifically for cent accounts, optimized to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). Developed through long-term quantitative research, it utilizes an advanced trend-following strategy combined with intelligent order management to capture sustainable, compounding profits while protecting account equity.
Key Features:
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Dual-Asset Focus: Tailored algorithms specifically tuned for the high-volatility dynamics of Gold and Bitcoin.
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Cent Account Optimization: Designed to maximize the leverage and lot-sizing benefits of cent accounts, making high-tier strategies accessible with smaller capital.
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Trend-Following Architecture: Identifies strong market momentum to trade with the dominant trend, reducing drawdowns during choppy markets.
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Smart Order Management: Features dynamic position sizing, intelligent trailing stops, and adaptive exit logic to locked-in profits while controlling risk.
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Long-Term Stability: Backtested and refined through extensive market cycles to deliver consistent, long-term growth.