OHLC Levels

Visualization of Open, High, Low, Close levels on the chart

You can choose any timeframe, not just the current one.

The offset of the calculated bar can be adjusted: the current (floating) bar, or a set number of bars back.

    Multifunctional utility: includes 66+ features  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT4 version

    In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:

    • Calculation method:
      • Dynamic bar, based on the offset:
        • Offset of the calculated bar: 0 = current bar, 1 = previous bar, 2 = 2 bars back...
        • "Include multiple bars" option:
          if > 0: then several bars will be combined to determine the highest and the lowest prices.
        • Calculated timeframe.
      • Bar, based on the input time (current day / previous day):
        • Time, HH:MM format (broker's time).
        • Calculated timeframe.
      • Manually selected bar:
        • Left-click on the chart, using a special button at the bottom right edge.
    • Each level (OHLC) may be enabled / disabled separetely.
    • Lines visualization: colors, style, size, background option.
    • Extra info:
      • May be disabled;
      • Line prices only;
      • Line info only;
      • Both: info + price;
    • Font size and style (if 'extra info' is enabled).

    The program file must be placed in the "Indicators" directory.



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