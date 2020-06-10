The Larry Wiliams' indicator named WillSpread considers the influence of the secondary Asset (Symbol) on the current Asset (trading). Indicator essence is to transform the correlation between assets in accumulated history data, providing an opportunity to detect various peculiarities and patterns in price dynamics which are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can assume further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly. As exposed on his Book, Larry says: "a measure of the flow of price between the primary market we are trading and a secondary market that influences the primary. As you know, Bonds influence stocks, and Gold influences Bonds; Will-Spread allows us to spot the inner workings of these market relationships."

In few words, WillSpread correlates the main Symbol with another of user's preference, showing this correlation behavior and, with a piece of good analisys, what's coming next.

With this indicator, user will be able to:

Choose which Assets (Symbols) are going to be indexed; Choose between Direct or Indirect correlation; Choose different prices to be correlated with (open, high, low, close, typical, median...); Change between Absolute or Percentage values, as users wish; Change Fast & Slow Periods;