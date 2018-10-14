Always Strong indicator, an indicator that uses MacD and Bollinger bands. It is a coded indicator to find trends. It finds these trends by its own algorithm. This indicator requires visual monitoring. It does not give any warning because it needs visual follow-up.

The main trendline should turn down to find the down trend. The main trend line should go under the white line and then go under the yellow line.

The main trendline should turn upward to find the upward trend. The main trend line should cross over the yellow line and then go through the white line.

Features and Suggestions

There are 3 trend lines in the indicator.

The white line represents the ascending trend

Pink line represents the downward trend

The thick line is the main trend line.

If the main trend line is above the white line, the trend is rising.

If the main trend line is below the pink line, the trend is falling.



important note: if the white trend line and pink trend line are moving away from each other, the trend is strong.

Parameters

Fast Trend - fast trend setting

fast trend setting Slow Trend - slow trend setting

slow trend setting Length - length setting



