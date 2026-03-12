Stochastic Divergence Multicurrency Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

MT4 Version: Stochastic Divergence Multicurrency Scanner MT4
MT5 Version:
Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5
1. OVERVIEW
The Stochastic Divergence Multicurrency Scanner is a powerful tool designed for forex traders to identify divergences across multiple currency pairs using the Stochastic oscillator. This scanner helps traders spot potential reversal points, enhancing their trading strategy by providing timely signals. By analyzing divergences, traders can make more informed decisions and improve their entry and exit points.
Who Should Use It: Forex traders looking to enhance their technical analysis and identify trading opportunities across various currency pairs.
Main Benefit: This scanner simplifies the process of detecting divergences, allowing traders to act quickly on potential market reversals.
2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS
This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (pairs list, dashboard colors, panel size), Timeframe Signal Settings (individual TF scan per symbol), Timeframe Confluence Settings (multi-TF confluence scan), and Alert Settings (popup, push notification, email). For full details refer to the Common Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.
General Display Settings
This section controls the visual aspects of the scanner's display, including colors, line styles, and offsets.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|Label Offset %
|int
|20
|Adjusts the vertical spacing of labels on the dashboard. A higher value increases the space, improving readability.
|30 - Use this if you have many symbols and need more space for clarity.
|Line style
|ENUM
|STYLE_SOLID
|See options explained below.
|STYLE_DASH - Use for a dashed line style for better visual distinction.
|Line width
|int
|2
|Sets the thickness of the lines drawn on the dashboard, making them more visible.
|3 - Increase for better visibility, especially on smaller screens.
|Background line
|bool
|false
|Enables a background line for better contrast against the chart, enhancing visibility.
|true - Useful in busy charts to maintain clarity.
|Highlight to move
|bool
|true
|Allows lines to be highlighted for easier selection and movement on the chart.
|false - Disable if you prefer a cleaner interface without highlights.
|Line's continuation to the right
|bool
|false
|Extends lines to the right side of the chart, indicating potential future movements.
|true - Helpful for predicting future price action based on current trends.
|Hidden in the object list
|bool
|true
|Hides the object from the list, keeping the workspace uncluttered.
|false - Use if you want to manage all objects actively.
|Priority for mouse click
|long
|0
|Sets the click priority for the object, influencing which objects respond first to mouse clicks.
|1 - Increase to ensure this object is clicked first in crowded charts.
|STOCHASTIC Color
|color
|clrBlue
|Sets the color of the Stochastic line for easy identification on the chart.
|clrRed - Use to differentiate from other indicators or signals.
Indicator Settings
This section defines the parameters specific to the Stochastic oscillator used within the scanner.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|STOCHASTIC 1 K Period
|int
|14
|Defines the number of periods for the K line in the Stochastic oscillator, affecting its sensitivity.
|10 - Use a shorter period for more responsive signals in volatile markets.
|STOCHASTIC 1 D Period
|int
|3
|Sets the period for the D line, smoothing out the K line for clearer signals.
|5 - Increase for a smoother signal, reducing noise in choppy markets.
|STOCHASTIC 1 Slowing Period
|int
|3
|Controls the amount of smoothing applied to the Stochastic lines, affecting signal clarity.
|2 - Lower values may yield more frequent signals, suitable for active trading.
|STOCHASTIC 1 Ma Method
|ENUM
|MODE_SMA
|See options explained below.
|MODE_EMA - Use for a more responsive moving average method.
|STOCHASTIC 1 Price Type
|ENUM
|0
|See options explained below.
|1 - Use for closing prices to focus on the most relevant market activity.
|STOCHASTIC 1 Upper Value
|int
|80
|Sets the upper threshold for overbought conditions, helping traders identify potential reversal points.
|90 - Adjust higher for a more conservative approach to overbought signals.
|STOCHASTIC 1 Lower Value
|int
|20
|Sets the lower threshold for oversold conditions, indicating potential buying opportunities.
|10 - Use lower values for aggressive trading strategies.
|Minimum Bars between divergence
|int
|20
|Specifies the minimum number of bars required between divergence points, filtering out noise.
|15 - Adjust lower for quicker signals in fast-moving markets.
|Maximum Bars between divergence
|int
|200
|Defines the maximum number of bars allowed between divergence points, ensuring relevance.
|250 - Use higher values for longer-term analysis.
Zigzag Settings
This section configures the ZigZag indicator parameters used for identifying support and resistance levels.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|Support Resistance TF
|ENUM
|PERIOD_CURRENT
|See options explained below.
|PERIOD_H1 - Use for identifying support and resistance on the hourly timeframe.
|ZigZag Depth Lower
|int
|12
|Sets the minimum depth for the ZigZag indicator, affecting how many points are considered for trend changes.
|10 - Lower values may result in more frequent signals.
|ZigZag Deviation Lower
|int
|5
|Defines the minimum price movement required to plot a ZigZag point, filtering out minor fluctuations.
|3. HOW IT WORKS
Core Calculation & Logic
The Stochastic Divergence Multicurrency Scanner analyzes multiple currency pairs by calculating the Stochastic Oscillator values. It identifies potential market reversals through divergence between price action and the oscillator, providing insights into overbought or oversold conditions.
This scanner monitors market conditions by comparing the current price with historical data, allowing traders to spot trends and potential entry or exit points based on stochastic signals.
How Signals Are Generated
A BUY signal is generated when the Stochastic Oscillator crosses above a specified threshold, indicating potential upward momentum. This often occurs in oversold conditions, suggesting a reversal to the upside.
A SELL signal is triggered when the Stochastic Oscillator crosses below a specific level, indicating potential downward momentum, typically in overbought conditions, suggesting a reversal to the downside.
The scanner can display signals based on ANY or ALL conditions, providing flexibility in trading strategies. The dashboard showcases symbols across various timeframes, with colored arrows indicating signal strength and age.
Step-by-Step Workflow
Step 1: Set Currency Pairs Choose the currency pairs you want to monitor by editing the pairs list in the settings.
Step 2: Configure Timeframes Select the desired timeframes for signal generation to align with your trading strategy.
Step 3: Adjust Visual Settings Customize the appearance of the scanner, including colors and panel dimensions, for better visibility.
Step 4: Analyze Signals Observe the generated signals on the dashboard and assess their relevance based on your trading plan.
Step 5: Execute Trades Use the signals as a basis for making informed trading decisions in your chosen pairs.
4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES
Utilizing the Stochastic Divergence Multicurrency Scanner effectively can enhance your trading strategy.
5. IMPORTANT NOTES & WARNINGS
Known Limitations
Settings Beginners Should NOT Change
Dashboard Usage Tips
Quick Start Guide
Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:
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Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide
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