Stochastic Divergence Multicurrency Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5
Trading Systems

Stochastic Divergence Multicurrency Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

12 March 2026, 08:57
Biswarup Banerjee
Biswarup Banerjee
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Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Stochastic Divergence Multicurrency Scanner is a powerful tool designed for forex traders to identify divergences across multiple currency pairs using the Stochastic oscillator. This scanner helps traders spot potential reversal points, enhancing their trading strategy by providing timely signals. By analyzing divergences, traders can make more informed decisions and improve their entry and exit points.

Who Should Use It: Forex traders looking to enhance their technical analysis and identify trading opportunities across various currency pairs.

Main Benefit: This scanner simplifies the process of detecting divergences, allowing traders to act quickly on potential market reversals.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (pairs list, dashboard colors, panel size), Timeframe Signal Settings (individual TF scan per symbol), Timeframe Confluence Settings (multi-TF confluence scan), and Alert Settings (popup, push notification, email). For full details refer to the Common Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

General Display Settings

This section controls the visual aspects of the scanner's display, including colors, line styles, and offsets.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example
Label Offset % int 20 Adjusts the vertical spacing of labels on the dashboard. A higher value increases the space, improving readability. 30 - Use this if you have many symbols and need more space for clarity.
Line style ENUM STYLE_SOLID See options explained below. STYLE_DASH - Use for a dashed line style for better visual distinction.
Line width int 2 Sets the thickness of the lines drawn on the dashboard, making them more visible. 3 - Increase for better visibility, especially on smaller screens.
Background line bool false Enables a background line for better contrast against the chart, enhancing visibility. true - Useful in busy charts to maintain clarity.
Highlight to move bool true Allows lines to be highlighted for easier selection and movement on the chart. false - Disable if you prefer a cleaner interface without highlights.
Line's continuation to the right bool false Extends lines to the right side of the chart, indicating potential future movements. true - Helpful for predicting future price action based on current trends.
Hidden in the object list bool true Hides the object from the list, keeping the workspace uncluttered. false - Use if you want to manage all objects actively.
Priority for mouse click long 0 Sets the click priority for the object, influencing which objects respond first to mouse clicks. 1 - Increase to ensure this object is clicked first in crowded charts.
STOCHASTIC Color color clrBlue Sets the color of the Stochastic line for easy identification on the chart. clrRed - Use to differentiate from other indicators or signals.

Indicator Settings

This section defines the parameters specific to the Stochastic oscillator used within the scanner.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example
STOCHASTIC 1 K Period int 14 Defines the number of periods for the K line in the Stochastic oscillator, affecting its sensitivity. 10 - Use a shorter period for more responsive signals in volatile markets.
STOCHASTIC 1 D Period int 3 Sets the period for the D line, smoothing out the K line for clearer signals. 5 - Increase for a smoother signal, reducing noise in choppy markets.
STOCHASTIC 1 Slowing Period int 3 Controls the amount of smoothing applied to the Stochastic lines, affecting signal clarity. 2 - Lower values may yield more frequent signals, suitable for active trading.
STOCHASTIC 1 Ma Method ENUM MODE_SMA See options explained below. MODE_EMA - Use for a more responsive moving average method.
STOCHASTIC 1 Price Type ENUM 0 See options explained below. 1 - Use for closing prices to focus on the most relevant market activity.
STOCHASTIC 1 Upper Value int 80 Sets the upper threshold for overbought conditions, helping traders identify potential reversal points. 90 - Adjust higher for a more conservative approach to overbought signals.
STOCHASTIC 1 Lower Value int 20 Sets the lower threshold for oversold conditions, indicating potential buying opportunities. 10 - Use lower values for aggressive trading strategies.
Minimum Bars between divergence int 20 Specifies the minimum number of bars required between divergence points, filtering out noise. 15 - Adjust lower for quicker signals in fast-moving markets.
Maximum Bars between divergence int 200 Defines the maximum number of bars allowed between divergence points, ensuring relevance. 250 - Use higher values for longer-term analysis.

Zigzag Settings

This section configures the ZigZag indicator parameters used for identifying support and resistance levels.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example
Support Resistance TF ENUM PERIOD_CURRENT See options explained below. PERIOD_H1 - Use for identifying support and resistance on the hourly timeframe.
ZigZag Depth Lower int 12 Sets the minimum depth for the ZigZag indicator, affecting how many points are considered for trend changes. 10 - Lower values may result in more frequent signals.
ZigZag Deviation Lower int 5 Defines the minimum price movement required to plot a ZigZag point, filtering out minor fluctuations. 3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Stochastic Divergence Multicurrency Scanner analyzes multiple currency pairs by calculating the Stochastic Oscillator values. It identifies potential market reversals through divergence between price action and the oscillator, providing insights into overbought or oversold conditions.

This scanner monitors market conditions by comparing the current price with historical data, allowing traders to spot trends and potential entry or exit points based on stochastic signals.

How Signals Are Generated

A BUY signal is generated when the Stochastic Oscillator crosses above a specified threshold, indicating potential upward momentum. This often occurs in oversold conditions, suggesting a reversal to the upside.

A SELL signal is triggered when the Stochastic Oscillator crosses below a specific level, indicating potential downward momentum, typically in overbought conditions, suggesting a reversal to the downside.

The scanner can display signals based on ANY or ALL conditions, providing flexibility in trading strategies. The dashboard showcases symbols across various timeframes, with colored arrows indicating signal strength and age.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Set Currency Pairs Choose the currency pairs you want to monitor by editing the pairs list in the settings.

Step 2: Configure Timeframes Select the desired timeframes for signal generation to align with your trading strategy.

Step 3: Adjust Visual Settings Customize the appearance of the scanner, including colors and panel dimensions, for better visibility.

Step 4: Analyze Signals Observe the generated signals on the dashboard and assess their relevance based on your trading plan.

Step 5: Execute Trades Use the signals as a basis for making informed trading decisions in your chosen pairs.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Stochastic Divergence Multicurrency Scanner effectively can enhance your trading strategy.

Feature Description
Multiple Currency Pairs Monitor various currency pairs simultaneously to identify the best trading opportunities across the market.
Adjustable Parameters Tailor the scanner settings to fit your trading style and preferences, enhancing usability and effectiveness.
Color-Coded Signals Utilize color-coded arrows to quickly assess market conditions and signal strength at a glance.
Multi-Timeframe Analysis Analyze signals across different timeframes to confirm trends and make more informed trading decisions.

5. IMPORTANT NOTES & WARNINGS

Known Limitations

Issue Explanation
Lagging Indicator Stochastic signals may lag behind price movements, leading to potential false signals in volatile markets.
False Signals In trending markets, overbought or oversold signals may not result in reversals, requiring additional confirmation.
Settings Overwhelm New users may find extensive settings overwhelming; it’s advisable to start with default values.

Settings Beginners Should NOT Change

Setting Why to Leave Default
PANEL_HEIGHT_PCT Default height ensures visibility without cluttering the workspace; adjustments may hinder usability.
PANEL_WIDTH_PCT Maintaining the default width helps in displaying all signals clearly, preventing overlap.
ARROW_SIZE Default arrow size is optimized for visibility; changing it may affect signal clarity.

Dashboard Usage Tips

  1. Prioritize Signals: Focus on the strongest signals first to maximize trading opportunities.
  2. Use Alerts: Set up alerts for significant signals to stay informed without constant monitoring.
  3. Cross-Verify Signals: Always confirm signals with additional indicators or analysis before making trades.
  4. Monitor Multiple Timeframes: Analyze signals across different timeframes for better context and confirmation.
  5. Stay Updated: Regularly review and adjust settings based on market conditions and personal trading performance.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

  1. Install the Scanner: Download and install the Stochastic Divergence Multicurrency Scanner on your MT4 or MT5 platform.
  2. Open the Settings: Access the indicator settings to configure your preferred currency pairs.
  3. Select Timeframes: Choose the timeframes you want to analyze for signals.
  4. Customize Appearance: Adjust visual settings for better clarity and usability.
  5. Apply to Chart: Attach the scanner to your chart and observe the generated signals.
  6. Analyze Signals: Review the signals displayed on the dashboard for potential trading opportunities.
  7. Execute Trades: Use the signals as a basis for your trading decisions and strategies.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

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