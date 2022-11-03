Martini EA MT5

5

AI-Driven Technology with OpenAI

Martini AI EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, and USDCHF. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and scalable profitability. Martini AI EA integrates a disciplined scalping strategy enhanced by neural networks, machine learning, and AI-powered analytics built on the latest ChatGPT technology. This ensures adaptive decision-making, precision trading, and an exceptional trading experience.

Features

  • Trades best during quiet night-time forex hours
  • Designed for fast scalping on the 5-minute chart
  • Uses pending orders for precise entry and exit
  • AI adapts to market changes with smart learning
  • Secures profits automatically, even while you sleep
  • Tested with real tick data for reliable performance
  • Built-in AI risk management for safer trading
  • Avoids news hours to reduce volatility risks
  • Unlocks the power of night-time forex trading

Promo Price: $599 until 5 purchases | Next Price: $799 | Final Price: $2999

Users will also get a free complementary EA as a gesture of saying thank you from our side.

Recommendations

  • Initial Capital: $1000
  • Time Frame: Any
  • Recommended Currency Pairs: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD and USDCHF.
  • Brokers: Use low-spread brokers such as Tickmill, ICMarkets, RoboForex, FPMarkets, etc.
  • VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 trading.
  • Settings: Pre-optimized, plug-and-play with no extra setup required.

    About the Developer

    With over a decade of experience in forex and gold trading, I specialize in developing expert advisors that automate strategies with a focus on safety, efficiency, and consistent profitability. Martini AI EA represents the fusion of trading expertise with modern AI technology.

    Risk Warning: Trading in the forex market involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of Martini AI EA is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

    Reviews 4
    Maimo
    31
    Maimo 2022.11.30 12:45 
     

    Hello, I allow myself to make this comment after having tried the Martini EA, and the feedback is positive. The person who manages this is very helpful and responds quickly to any questions or problems encountered in order to configure everything. For the hesitant people, it's more the moment to hesitate to go there without problem.

    9190720
    119
    9190720 2022.11.29 13:17 
     

    I had rented the Martini when Developer open up the renting period , I am using it now and this the 3rd week my account is real near 1000 $ I got around +300$. The signals works only on certain pairs and it open on night where the volatility is not high and it close next day max,The longer period occur when GBPUSD open on 21-Nov and open 4 trades the DD reaches around 30% but every day it open different pairs to increase the equiti and balance. On 28- Nov it close all the GBPUSD with profit. So take this point into consideration,, overall it is a good EA

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    Karan Seth
    23
    Karan Seth 2023.04.04 19:02 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ravi1818
    49
    Ravi1818 2023.03.19 13:13 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Maimo
    31
    Maimo 2022.11.30 12:45 
     

    Hello, I allow myself to make this comment after having tried the Martini EA, and the feedback is positive. The person who manages this is very helpful and responds quickly to any questions or problems encountered in order to configure everything. For the hesitant people, it's more the moment to hesitate to go there without problem.

    9190720
    119
    9190720 2022.11.29 13:17 
     

    I had rented the Martini when Developer open up the renting period , I am using it now and this the 3rd week my account is real near 1000 $ I got around +300$. The signals works only on certain pairs and it open on night where the volatility is not high and it close next day max,The longer period occur when GBPUSD open on 21-Nov and open 4 trades the DD reaches around 30% but every day it open different pairs to increase the equiti and balance. On 28- Nov it close all the GBPUSD with profit. So take this point into consideration,, overall it is a good EA

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