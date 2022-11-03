Martini EA MT5

AI-Driven Technology with OpenAI



Martini AI EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, and USDCHF. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and scalable profitability. Martini AI EA integrates a disciplined scalping strategy enhanced by neural networks, machine learning, and AI-powered analytics built on the latest ChatGPT technology. This ensures adaptive decision-making, precision trading, and an exceptional trading experience.

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MT4 Version

Martini AI EA Setup Guide and Features

Features

Trades best during quiet night-time forex hours

Designed for fast scalping on the 5-minute chart

Uses pending orders for precise entry and exit

AI adapts to market changes with smart learning

Secures profits automatically, even while you sleep

Tested with real tick data for reliable performance

Built-in AI risk management for safer trading

Avoids news hours to reduce volatility risks

Unlocks the power of night-time forex trading

Promo Price: $599 until 5 purchases | Next Price: $799 | Final Price: $2999 Users will also get a free complementary EA as a gesture of saying thank you from our side.

Recommendations



Initial Capital: $1000

Time Frame: Any

Recommended Currency Pairs: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD and USDCHF.

Brokers: Use low-spread brokers such as Tickmill, ICMarkets, RoboForex, FPMarkets, etc.

VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 trading.

Settings: Pre-optimized, plug-and-play with no extra setup required.

About the Developer



With over a decade of experience in forex and gold trading, I specialize in developing expert advisors that automate strategies with a focus on safety, efficiency, and consistent profitability. Martini AI EA represents the fusion of trading expertise with modern AI technology.

Risk Warning: Trading in the forex market involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of Martini AI EA is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.