Beatrix Inventor MT5

3.3

Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus.

This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair which you can use on the M5/M15 timeframe.

 |        SETFILE I USE      |

 
  INSTRUMENT
  SPECIFICATIONS

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Timeframe: M5/M15

 
  ACCOUNT
  REQUIREMENTS

  • Type: Hedging
  • Spreads: Low Spread
  • Min Deposit: $300

Features of Beatrix Inventor EA

  • Low Drawdown
    One of the standout features of Beatrix Inventor EA is its ability to maintain low drawdown levels.
  • High Profit Factor
    The EA is designed for high-performance trading, offering a substantial profit factor which indicates its effectiveness in generating returns on investment over time.
  • Strong Trading Logic
    The EA employs a robust and effective trading strategy that not only focuses on profitability but also minimizes risks through its well-defined logic.
  • Easy to use
    With simple setting, this EA is accessible for traders of all experience levels.
  • Fully Automated
    Beatrix Inventor EA eliminates the need for constant monitoring of the markets by fully automating the trading process.
  • Risk-Aware Strategy
    With no dangerous trading strategies employed, Beatrix Inventor EA focuses on capital preservation, making it a safer option for traders wary of high-risk trading approaches.


Reviews 108
Andrew Lee
2283
Andrew Lee 2025.07.14 11:35 
 

Great long term results. I’ve been using this system since February and it’s a powerhouse. I feel sorry for Azil who’s always been so helpful and has had his rating smashed by greedy people with poor risk management.

EVGENII SMIRNOV
532
EVGENII SMIRNOV 2025.07.07 17:39 
 

Hi. Azil, don't listen to anyone, you are the best. The advisor is excellent. But, look at what Sagun Changchao says on 07/25/07 at 06:15 ... The loss recovery system works well when tested on history, but in the current market conditions, I believe that the interval between the 2nd and 3rd entries should exceed 20 points — I hope the developer will take this into account ... Make an adviser for silver)))

Markus
552
Markus 2025.06.25 09:18 
 

Although the market is quite difficult since Trumpet and the war in the Middle East, overall I am still making money. Maybe not as big as in the beginning of the author's signal, but at least I did not lose. Hopefully in the future the market will be more friendly.

mikebcn20
151
mikebcn20 2025.08.13 12:34 
 

Last positions hit SL and wiped out almost all the profits I had. It needs an update immediately. I will change my review if that happens

Emm Des
43
Emm Des 2025.08.09 09:18 
 

need an update

Fida Zaki
26
Fida Zaki 2025.08.06 21:27 
 

SCAM! I purchased this EA after impressive backtest results, but it’s completely misleading. In live trading, profits are tiny, and just 1–2 SLs wipeout everything. Backtests show no SL hits because the EA manipulates historical data. I lost my money—don’t fall for it. I can provide proof if needed.

Azil Al Azizul
4137
Reply from developer Azil Al Azizul 2025.08.07 11:03
What is your definition of "SCAM"?
Rino Morsellino
197
Rino Morsellino 2025.08.06 13:39 
 

This expert advisor is useless, only losses in recent months, and the owner has disappeared... a SCAM.

berraquito4578
38
berraquito4578 2025.08.01 20:25 
 

It doesn't work, the stops took away more than half of my capital.

John Lim
962
John Lim 2025.08.01 16:07 
 

At this point from my experience that the EA lack of some parameters to control for market adaptivity. It was good in March running full auto. April starts with frequent SL. May and so on is like frequent SL. Had to manually on and off the EA just to operate in London session and had to close the trade manually when it is not following the major trend in higher timeframe. Previous years would have like 2-3 SL in a year. Hold on buying till EA is really updated. This is my advise.

Công Vũ
84
Công Vũ 2025.07.24 13:58 
 

Instead of updating and improving ea, this person changes the new live signal every time he loses to continue to cheat customers.

Matias Nulman
316
Matias Nulman 2025.07.18 08:25 
 

For a time it worked good sometime very good. But in the last week I had very big losses for three days in a row that almost wiped out all the profits. Unless there is an significant update and proved improvement, I won't keep using it and I don't recommend to buy it.

Andreygl2
19
Andreygl2 2025.07.17 16:11 
 

I have been patient for a long time, tried different settings but all is useless. At the moment Beatrix is dead, it receives several stop losses in a row, destroying profit and your account. It urgently requires an update. The price increase and further discount of 50% were just a commercial move of the author, although he told us that he wants to make BI unique and for this he raises the price. At the moment I do not recommend BI for purchase. After the update and improvement I may change my review because BI has the prospects of becoming a good bot, but now I DO NOT RECOMMEND.

Sagun Chankhiao
148
Sagun Chankhiao 2025.07.07 06:15 
 

Many negative reviews seem to stem from poor risk management. After months of use, this EA has delivered solid results for me. The loss recovery system works well in backtests, but in current market conditions, I believe the 2nd and 3rd entries should be spaced beyond 20 pips — hopefully the developer considers this. Compared to top XAUUSD EAs on MT5, i think this one performs better long-term. Others often use aggressive martingale logic that risks blowing the account, as seen from high deposit load. Risk-reward depends on trading’s strategy, so I have no issue there

--------------------------------------------

update 20/07/2025

Regarding the 3 stop-losses last week, which caused around a 20% drawdown to my portfolio, the expert might consider updating the entry point.

Azil Al Azizul
4137
Reply from developer Azil Al Azizul 2025.07.07 10:47
Thank you very much for your review sir🙏
Suphakit Kasemsirisopha
286
Suphakit Kasemsirisopha 2025.06.26 19:04 
 

dont have any respect from devloper and any update on telegram he doesn't reply anything

Azil Al Azizul
4137
Reply from developer Azil Al Azizul 2025.06.29 06:40
Hello sir, I am rarely active on Telegram, sir. Please contact me via MQL5. I will definitely reply to your message, sir.
WiWaWi
2166
WiWaWi 2025.06.17 21:54 
 

A damn good EA so far. Since March 17, 2015, I've had about five losing phases, which I've always managed to quickly offset with profits at ICM RAW with Commission reduction. I have a good VPS and am still on a good trend.

The loss from June 9 is now in profit on June 18. TF: M5, Fix-Lot, V1.0 Setfile and V1.5 Setfile / BTOpt. I have it running on several accounts, all of them profitable, although V1.0 has had a better trend recently.

In my opinion, after checking some accounts, V1.0 has been trending better than V1.5 recently. On an ICM Standard account with spread reduction, the V1.5 trend looks almost identical to the BT trend. The V1.0 trend doesn't look as good as the V1.50 trend. However, this isn't the norm.

06.08.2025 Trend is down, live signal is now gone

15.08.2025:

I've recovered about 60% of the loss from July 31st to August 5th. A similarly large loss occurred on April 3rd, 2025.

It's been hovering at this current profit level for me since May 22nd. Since I've had it running longer, it's still higher in profit for me. Those who entered later, after June 20th, will likely be at a loss.

Azil Al Azizul
4137
Reply from developer Azil Al Azizul 2025.06.18 03:56
Thank you for your honest review sir🙏
Max_Peres
528
Max_Peres 2025.06.13 05:29 
 

One loss wipes out all monthly profits.

BetterLookBehindYou
476
BetterLookBehindYou 2025.06.11 15:21 
 

EA doesn't work good. The creator doesn't want to update EA. The shown signal isn't like the live trading of the buyers.

Mathieu Adams
341
Mathieu Adams 2025.06.11 06:54 
 

Don't buy this EA - The back testing result do not match the real live trading - I have been testing this EA for a while in a live setting account - Currently down 20%

excmax
245
excmax 2025.06.11 05:08 
 

I purchased this EA a month ago, after impressive backtest results, which have an accuracy of only about 70% (regardless of the EA). Unfortunately, turned out that this EA is not capable of trading with the same performance after April 2025. Everyone in the private Telegram group of this EA says that. After a week of gaining about +6% it can wipe out it with losses of around -8% by the wrong entry point. Azil seems to be a nice person, but he doesn't check his customers' feedback in his own private group, and he stopped replying in PM, either. Also, he doesn't update this EA. He just vanished. The current discount is a pure marketing move, cause the price was the same before it (about 1.2k$). It's a very sad and disappointing purchase. Don't buy it! It doesn't work anymore! Even with recommended settings, the timeframe and broker from Azil.

Update: Azil, you reply instantly only when you have a bad review on your bot here, but you keep silent on Telegram, and EVERYONE says that you ignore them, your community, that you abandoned your Beatrix. "I am rarely active on Telegram because recently I have business out of town..." - what a nonsense, come on! 😂 You have your phone with you all the time, you have your Telegram on it, what are you talking about? This is all very bad, Azil. You should reconsider how you do business and treat your customers.

Azil Al Azizul
4137
Reply from developer Azil Al Azizul 2025.06.11 05:14
Hello sir, sorry I am rarely active on Telegram because recently I have business out of town, make sure you contact me via MQL5 I will definitely reply to your message sir. Thank you
Nuno Silva Da Cruz
1021
Nuno Silva Da Cruz 2025.06.10 19:44 
 

everything he gains he loses the author knows this and does nothing paid 1199.00€ it's all a lie

123456
Reply to review