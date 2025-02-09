Beatrix Inventor MT5
- Experts
- Azil Al Azizul
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 4 March 2025
- Activations: 20
Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus.
This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair which you can use on the M5/M15 timeframe.
|
|
|
|
Features of Beatrix Inventor EA
- Low Drawdown
One of the standout features of Beatrix Inventor EA is its ability to maintain low drawdown levels.
- High Profit Factor
The EA is designed for high-performance trading, offering a substantial profit factor which indicates its effectiveness in generating returns on investment over time.
- Strong Trading Logic
The EA employs a robust and effective trading strategy that not only focuses on profitability but also minimizes risks through its well-defined logic.
- Easy to use
With simple setting, this EA is accessible for traders of all experience levels.
- Fully Automated
Beatrix Inventor EA eliminates the need for constant monitoring of the markets by fully automating the trading process.
- Risk-Aware Strategy
With no dangerous trading strategies employed, Beatrix Inventor EA focuses on capital preservation, making it a safer option for traders wary of high-risk trading approaches.
Great long term results. I’ve been using this system since February and it’s a powerhouse. I feel sorry for Azil who’s always been so helpful and has had his rating smashed by greedy people with poor risk management.