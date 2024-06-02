BreakoutPulse MT5

Start with the loss, not the profit. First decide how deep a drawdown you are willing to sit through — 5-10%, 20-30%, or more — and then let the system go after returns inside that limit. That is the order Veteran Army FX works in. And because no one knows which pair will produce the next real move, it keeps watch over eleven of them at once on the H4 timeframe, both directions, instead of betting the account on a single chart. At a glance Markets: 13 FX pairs, long and short, on the H4 timefram