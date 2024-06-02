BreakoutPulse MT5

5

BreakoutPulse EA

A Robust, Multi-Asset Breakout Strategy Built on Market Realities.

BreakoutPulse is a professional Expert Advisor engineered to exploit high-liquidity breakout patterns. Developed over years of rigorous market observation, this EA completely rejects the "holy grail" illusion. It does not rely on over-optimized backtests or dangerous money management tactics. Instead, it focuses on strict risk management and proven statistical edges.


Key Features & Risk Management

  • Pure Strategy: Strictly NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO AI

  • Hard Protection: Every single trade is protected by a mandatory, tight Stop Loss (no hidden or massive SL).

  • High Adaptability: Features presets ranging from Conservative to Aggressive, allowing you to control trade frequency and risk.

  • Extensively Backtested: Validated using high-quality historical data across multiple market cycles.

### Setup & Recommendations

Parameter Recommendation
Supported Assets XAUUSD (Gold), Indices, Major FX Pairs
Minimum Balance (XAUUSD) $100 per 0.01 lot (Strict Minimum)
Recommended Balance $500 per 0.01 lot (Safe Trading)
Broker Requirements True ECN, Raw Spreads (e.g., Fusion Markets, IC Markets)

Broker Dependency Note: Execution speed and spreads heavily impact breakout strategies. If your backtest results differ from standard expectations due to your broker's conditions, please contact me directly. I will help you fine-tune the .set files to optimize performance for your specific environment.

Reviews 13
Ben
507
Ben 2026.06.06 01:19 
 

👍

thompsonalmeida
659
thompsonalmeida 2025.11.16 12:25 
 

I tested Weltrix and BreakoutPulse for 2 months and rest assured that this is an EA that will not blow up your account, you can sleep peacefully, the success rate is very high and when a loss comes it quickly recovers, so I recommend this EA if you are looking for long-term consistency.

Dhiiraj A
911
Dhiiraj A 2025.07.11 08:20 
 

The best developer on mql , he listens to all his clients . Also updates the bot timingly with the changing markets . Breakout pulse is a profitable robot . Currently I am using it with 1% risk but soon will increase to 2.5-3% risk . I 100% recommend the bot and I am sure no one will regret it . Thankyou author for the best support .

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SIGNAL V 4 Last copies available at $299 Invictus X V4   is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on smart Volume logic combined with multiple analysis zones to identify high-probability trading areas in both high and low volatility markets. Instead of relying only on price indicators, it focuses on where real market participation happens. The system continuously scans the market and adapts to new opportunities. It is not a simple executor — it is a smart, dynamic Expert Advisor th
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Ben
507
Ben 2026.06.06 01:19 
 

👍

thompsonalmeida
659
thompsonalmeida 2025.11.16 12:25 
 

I tested Weltrix and BreakoutPulse for 2 months and rest assured that this is an EA that will not blow up your account, you can sleep peacefully, the success rate is very high and when a loss comes it quickly recovers, so I recommend this EA if you are looking for long-term consistency.

Dhiiraj A
911
Dhiiraj A 2025.07.11 08:20 
 

The best developer on mql , he listens to all his clients . Also updates the bot timingly with the changing markets . Breakout pulse is a profitable robot . Currently I am using it with 1% risk but soon will increase to 2.5-3% risk . I 100% recommend the bot and I am sure no one will regret it . Thankyou author for the best support .

LeoSimo12
276
LeoSimo12 2025.07.10 07:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Serafin Perez
3843
Serafin Perez 2025.06.25 17:16 
 

I've tested many EAs over the years, and this one stands out — especially since version 6. The optimization for RAW accounts is excellent; execution is fast, drawdown is under control, and trade logic adapts well to different market conditions. Since updating, I’ve seen a noticeable improvement in performance and consistent profitability. I'm very satisfied with the purchase. It's clear the developer is experienced and actively committed to refining the product. Highly recommended for serious traders.

Kehelwatta Vidana Arachchige Sachith Chanaka Jayanethra
159
Kehelwatta Vidana Arachchige Sachith Chanaka Jayanethra 2025.06.14 06:10 
 

I am sincerely happy to meet MR Jose, because his BreakoutPulse EA is really attractive, I recommend BreakoutPulse ea for safe trading.

Jens Bruns
2263
Jens Bruns 2025.05.01 14:57 
 

I love this EA! :-) It trades safely and grow the balance over time. Great strategy and it adapts to the charts and places pending orders dynamically. The support of Guilherme is incredible! I would say from an other planet, because he is always there to help and creating best sets for your balance/risk appetite and your broker. If I could give 10 stars I would give 11 :-))) Thank you for your work and publishing such a great EA to us! Please keep going and make updates, new sets and optimize other pairs in the future. Amazing!

Update 07.03.: I’ve earned nearly 100% with under 20% DD! Guilherme gives the best support and BOP is the best EA I’m using at the moment! Amazing work!

John Woodward Jr
392
John Woodward Jr 2025.04.04 16:11 
 

I have been running BreakoutPulse for about two weeks. These type of EA's are much safer to use than Grid/Martingale EA's. I am using the developers sets for now. NAS100, XAUUSD, USDJPY have done well. This EA can be optimized for just about any pair. It's great. Would recommend.

Dae Neung Kim
1176
Dae Neung Kim 2025.03.06 14:17 
 

I believe the seller is a genuine person. The signals that are currently being released are different from the actual transaction history, but they say that they will be corrected soon. I hope that the results will be as good as you have waited for so far.

vishal patel
190
vishal patel 2025.01.10 19:13 
 

Excellent EA and Top-Notch Support! Developer delivers high-quality, reliable EA that perform exceptionally well. The strategies are effective, and support is responsive and professional. Highly recommended for anyone looking to enhance their trading!

Michael Arthur Schorr
2169
Michael Arthur Schorr 2024.06.04 21:59 
 

I just bought the EA. So consider this preliminary and to be updated in a month. Backtest look good and solid. Dev is VERY supportive with setfiles and questions are awnsered fast and to full satisfaction. I will report back with concrete results after a month. update cnt find a consistent setfile. EDIT: Seller helped actively and after a profitable trend has started

Guilherme Jose Mattes
4208
Reply from developer Guilherme Jose Mattes 2025.02.27 19:51
Hope this new version fits better for you! =)
thamyrescoracao
45
thamyrescoracao 2024.06.04 19:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

GOEXPERT
1461
GOEXPERT 2024.06.03 17:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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