BreakoutPulse MT5
- Experts
-
Guilherme Jose MattesI started in the trading robots market back in 2017. Two years ago, I decided to start developing my own EAs, mainly because I couldn’t find what I was looking for and had fallen into too many scams in the industry.
- Version: 9.12
- Updated: 15 June 2026
- Activations: 8
BreakoutPulse EA
A Robust, Multi-Asset Breakout Strategy Built on Market Realities.
BreakoutPulse is a professional Expert Advisor engineered to exploit high-liquidity breakout patterns. Developed over years of rigorous market observation, this EA completely rejects the "holy grail" illusion. It does not rely on over-optimized backtests or dangerous money management tactics. Instead, it focuses on strict risk management and proven statistical edges.
Key Features & Risk Management
-
Pure Strategy: Strictly NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO AI
-
Hard Protection: Every single trade is protected by a mandatory, tight Stop Loss (no hidden or massive SL).
-
High Adaptability: Features presets ranging from Conservative to Aggressive, allowing you to control trade frequency and risk.
-
Extensively Backtested: Validated using high-quality historical data across multiple market cycles.
### Setup & Recommendations
|Parameter
|Recommendation
|Supported Assets
|XAUUSD (Gold), Indices, Major FX Pairs
|Minimum Balance (XAUUSD)
|$100 per 0.01 lot (Strict Minimum)
|Recommended Balance
|$500 per 0.01 lot (Safe Trading)
|Broker Requirements
|True ECN, Raw Spreads (e.g., Fusion Markets, IC Markets)
Broker Dependency Note: Execution speed and spreads heavily impact breakout strategies. If your backtest results differ from standard expectations due to your broker's conditions, please contact me directly. I will help you fine-tune the .set files to optimize performance for your specific environment.
👍