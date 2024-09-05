Engulfing Pattern Indicator MT4

Engulfing Pattern is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when a "Bullish" or "Bearish engulfing pattern forms on the timeframe. This indicator comes with alerts options mentioned in the parameter section below.

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Engulfing Pattern Indicator MT5

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Parameters

  • Send_Email : Activates/De-activates email alerts.
  • Audible_Alerts : Activates/De-activates terminal audible alerts.
  • Push_Notifications : Activates/De-activates mobile/tablet notifications.

Now there will be no need of monitoring the charts to find an engulfing pattern, just turn the alerts "ON" and you are all set.

Recommendations

  • Timeframe : Any
  • Pairs : Any
  • Brokers : Any

Important Information

This indicator is just a tool not an expert advisor or strategy.

About The Developer

I have an experience of more than 10 years in forex and gold trading, I started my career as a trader and now developing expert advisors and indicators to make trading process and trading fully automated.


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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