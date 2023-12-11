QuantumAlert CCI Navigator MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
QuantumAlert CCI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful.
- Join our MQL5 group, where we share important news and updates.
- You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the private link.
Parameters
- CCI_Period : Set to "default", but can be customised.
- CCI_Shift : Set to "0", but can be customised.
- CCI_Oversold_Levels : Set to "default" but can be changed as per user's need.
- CCI_Overbought_Levels : Set to "default" but can be changed as per user's need.
- Time of the day (from hour) : Hour of the day from where indicator will start to work.
- Time of the day (from minute) : Minute of the day from where indicator will start to work.
- Time of the day (to hour) : Hour of the day till where the indicator will work.
- Time of the day (to minute) : Minute of the day till where the indicator will work.
- Send_Email : Activates/De-activates email alerts.
- Audible_Alerts : Activates/De-activates terminal audible alerts.
- Push_Notifications : Activates/De-activates mobile/tablet notifications.
Now there will be no need of monitoring the "CCI Indicator" always, just customise the "parameters" as per your need and you are all set.
Recommendations
- Timeframe : Any
- Pairs : Any
- Brokers : Any
Important Information
About The Developer
I have an experience of more than 10 years in forex and gold trading, I started my career as a trader and now developing expert advisors and indicators to make trading process and trading fully automated.
Excellent and easy to use....one issue is that the arrows are quite far away from the candles, meaning whenever I get an alert, the arrows can be off screen. Also, if the arrows could be reversed 180 degrees it would look better visually, although not sure if this is possible with MT5. I did message the author but did not get a reply.