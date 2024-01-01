Gbpjpy Scalper EA MT4

GBPJPY scalper EA is a pound yen trading expert advisor designed especially for trading GBPJPY. It is a 5 minute time frame scalper and its strategy is based on low volume trading strategy, it trades at night and day for few hours when the volume is low and there is no news in order to maximize its accuracy and minimize the risk.
  • Join our MQL5 group in order to download the latest set files which will be required to back-test and run the EA on real account.
  • You are also welcome to join our private group where we discuss daily updates and news along with the latest set files among members. Contact me to get the private group link.
  • Live account signal

  • MT5 Version

Limited Time Price Of Only $699

Key Features

  • Low Volume Forex Mastery : "GBPJPY Scalper EA" thrives in the quiet, low-volume hours of the night and day. While other rest, our EA is hard at work, leveraging the unique characteristics of forex market during optimal trading windows.
  • Scalping Excellence : Operating exclusively during the night on the 5-minute timeframe, this EA is your ticket to swift and precise GBPJPY scalping. Take advantage of the calm and profit-rich moments.
  • Precision With Pending Orders : We've mastered the art of precision using pending orders. When the market is quiet, our EA ensures you're always on point with entries and exits, leaving nothing to chance.
  • Hidden Profit Booking Magic : Our hidden profit booking mechanism continues to shine during these low-volume times. Watch your profits soar as it skilfully locks in gains while you sleep.
  • Forex Expertise : GBPJPY's behaviour at night is a secret known to few. "GBPJPY Scalper EA" has been tailor-made to unlock the hidden potential of full-time forex trading.
  • Neural Network Intelligence : Elevate your trading with AI. Our neural network adapts and learns from market data, ensuring our strategy remains razor-sharp in all conditions.
  • Live Track Record : We have attached a live trading signal. Our result speak for themselves.
  • Real Data Optimization : We've fine-tuned our strategy with real tick data, so it's ready for action during quiet night hours.
  • Strict Risk Management : Your safety matters to us. We use strict risk management plan, during all the peaceful trading sessions.
  • News-Free Zone : Forget about market swings caused by news events. We trade tranquil news-free zone, providing added stability.

Trade confidently with "GBPJPY Scalper EA" during the night, and turn quiet hours into profitable ones.

Recommendations

  • Timeframe : M5.
  • Pairs : GBPJPY only.
  • Minimum Capital : $200.
  • Brokers : ICMarkets, Tickmill, RoboForex & all other low spread brokers with fast execution.
  • VPS : Recommended
  • Settings : To avoid any mistake or confusion and for ease of use, we have already prepared different set files based on risk levels, choose the one suits best to your need and plan.

I would really advice you to contact me immediately after the purchase, in case you need my personal assistance or for any kind of required help. Also, do not forget to use set files for backtesting or for ea setup on terminal.

Important Points

  • Do not forget to use set files for trading (most important).
  • Look at the screenshots carefully for proper guidance.
  • In case of any doubts or queries contact me.
  • Any challenge compatible (but not challenge specific).
  • Not FIFO compatible.

Useful Information

Being an advanced and experienced trader we know that the market changes after every 4-5 months, so we always optimize and updates our EAs according to the latest market conditions which makes our EAs most reliable which in return provided us consistency. Also we advice whenever you will try to backtest the EA, do not backtest on a larger history because market changes after every 4-5 months, so always backtest EAs on 4-5 months history data only using MT5 strategy tester only because that will provide you 100% history quality and real market results.

About The Developer

I have an experience of more than 10 years in forex and gold trading, I started my career as a trader and now developing expert advisors to make trading process and trading fully automated.


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Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
PMT Expert GOLD MT4
Aliaksandr Bialko
Experts
PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Charles Harper
Experts
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
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The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.69 (61)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and AUDCAD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provid
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Engulfing Pattern is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when a "Bullish" or "Bearish engulfing pattern forms on the timeframe. This indicator comes with alerts options mentioned in the parameter section below. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the private link. Engulfing Pattern Indicator MT4 Other Products Try our Martini EA with 2 years of liv
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Engulfing Pattern is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when a "Bullish" or "Bearish engulfing pattern forms on the timeframe. This indicator comes with alerts options mentioned in the parameter section below. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the private link. Engulfing Pattern Indicator MT5 Other Products Try our Martini EA with 2 years of liv
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QuantumAlert CCI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
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QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
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QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
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SafeGold Scalper EA MT4
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