Gbpjpy Scalper EA MT4

GBPJPY scalper EA is a pound yen trading expert advisor designed especially for trading GBPJPY. It is a 5 minute time frame scalper and its strategy is based on low volume trading strategy, it trades at night and day for few hours when the volume is low and there is no news in order to maximize its accuracy and minimize the risk.

Join our MQL5 group in order to download the latest set files which will be required to back-test and run the EA on real account.

MQL5 group in order to download the latest set files which will be required to back-test and run the EA on real account. You are also welcome to join our private group where we discuss daily updates and news along with the latest set files among members. Contact me to get the private group link.

Live account signal

MT5 Version

Limited Time Price Of Only $699



Key Features

Low Volume Forex Mastery : "GBPJPY Scalper EA" thrives in the quiet, low-volume hours of the night and day. While other rest, our EA is hard at work, leveraging the unique characteristics of forex market during optimal trading windows.

Scalping Excellence : Operating exclusively during the night on the 5-minute timeframe, this EA is your ticket to swift and precise GBPJPY scalping. Take advantage of the calm and profit-rich moments.

Precision With Pending Orders : We've mastered the art of precision using pending orders. When the market is quiet, our EA ensures you're always on point with entries and exits, leaving nothing to chance.

Hidden Profit Booking Magic : Our hidden profit booking mechanism continues to shine during these low-volume times. Watch your profits soar as it skilfully locks in gains while you sleep.

Forex Expertise : GBPJPY's behaviour at night is a secret known to few. "GBPJPY Scalper EA" has been tailor-made to unlock the hidden potential of full-time forex trading.

Neural Network Intelligence : Elevate your trading with AI. Our neural network adapts and learns from market data, ensuring our strategy remains razor-sharp in all conditions.

Live Track Record : We have attached a live trading signal. Our result speak for themselves.

Real Data Optimization : We've fine-tuned our strategy with real tick data, so it's ready for action during quiet night hours.

Strict Risk Management : Your safety matters to us. We use strict risk management plan, during all the peaceful trading sessions.

News-Free Zone : Forget about market swings caused by news events. We trade tranquil news-free zone, providing added stability.

Trade confidently with "GBPJPY Scalper EA" during the night, and turn quiet hours into profitable ones.

Recommendations

Timeframe : M5.

Pairs : GBPJPY only.

Minimum Capital : $200.

Brokers : ICMarkets, Tickmill, RoboForex & all other low spread brokers with fast execution.

VPS : Recommended

Settings : To avoid any mistake or confusion and for ease of use, we have already prepared different set files based on risk levels, choose the one suits best to your need and plan.

I would really advice you to contact me immediately after the purchase, in case you need my personal assistance or for any kind of required help. Also, do not forget to use set files for backtesting or for ea setup on terminal.

Important Points



Do not forget to use set files for trading (most important).

Look at the screenshots carefully for proper guidance.

In case of any doubts or queries contact me.

Any challenge compatible (but not challenge specific).

Not FIFO compatible.

Useful Information

Being an advanced and experienced trader we know that the market changes after every 4-5 months, so we always optimize and updates our EAs according to the latest market conditions which makes our EAs most reliable which in return provided us consistency. Also we advice whenever you will try to backtest the EA, do not backtest on a larger history because market changes after every 4-5 months, so always backtest EAs on 4-5 months history data only using MT5 strategy tester only because that will provide you 100% history quality and real market results.

About The Developer



I have an experience of more than 10 years in forex and gold trading, I started my career as a trader and now developing expert advisors to make trading process and trading fully automated.



