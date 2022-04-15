Sleep Walker EA MT5

NEXT PRICE : $649



Sleep Walker EA is a multi-currency expert advisor based on a strong scalping strategy in the night when the market volume is low combined with a strong trade management and execution system.

Trading Strategy



Sleep Walker EA trades on 5 currency pairs GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD & USDCHF using instant order execution. It starts taking trades on specific times with proper Stop Loss and Hidden Profit Booking mechanism when the scalping strategy probability is the highest, it uses combination of linked numbers and settings combined together to create a highly probable entry points which in return carry forward by the expert in the form of instant orders.

The Expert Advisor works on M5 or 5 minute time frame only, do not use this EA on any other time frame otherwise you will not get the best performance, also this EA has been extremely optimized based on 5Min timeframe only.

This Expert Advisor is highly reliable and have been highly optimized considering trading on a real account using MT5 (real ticks based on real data) to get the most real results of the market, also this EA has been optimized individually on each currency pair to get the best outcome. We have kept the drawdown extremely low and growth curve smooth and profitable throughout the years.

Self Market Adaptation System (SMAS) has been added to the EA which allows the EA to trade any kind of market and needs less updates comparatively to other EAs available in the market.

It does not use any kind of dangerous strategies like Martingale, Grid etc. instead each trade has its SL which makes this Expert Advisor extremely safe to use.

Important Links

Important Points

Use SET FILES only for settings (most important)

only for settings Look at the screenshots carefully for proper guidance

for proper guidance Adjust the desired MM_PositionSizing parameter to increase or decrease the lot size , use only SET FILES (recommended)

parameter to increase or decrease the , use only Incase of any doubts or queries contact me

or contact me This EA is FTMO or other Prop. Firms compatible but I don't take any sort of guarantees of that Important Note Being an advanced and experienced trader we know that the market changes after every 4-5 months, so we always optimize and updates our EAs according to the latest market conditions which makes our EAs most profitable and most reliable which in return provided us consistent monthly growth. Also we advice whenever you will try to backtest the EA, do not backtest on a larger history because market changes after every 4-5 months, so always backtest EAs on 4-5 months history data only using MT5 strategy tester only because that will provide you 100% history quality and real market results. Recommended Brokers

Tickmill.Com : Pro Account

ICMarkets : Raw Spread Account We recommend you to use lowest spread brokers to use this EA also hedging should be allowed on the broker. Non Recommended Brokers Exness.Com

Author

I have an experience of more than 10 years in forex and gold trading, I started my career as a trader and now developing Expert Advisors to make trading process and trading fully automated as I believe "if you can't make money while you sleep, you have to work for your whole life"



