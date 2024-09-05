Engulfing Pattern Indicator MT5

2

Engulfing Pattern is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when a "Bullish" or "Bearish engulfing pattern forms on the timeframe. This indicator comes with alerts options mentioned in the parameter section below.

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Engulfing Pattern Indicator MT4

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Parameters

  • Send_Email : Activates/De-activates email alerts.
  • Audible_Alerts : Activates/De-activates terminal audible alerts.
  • Push_Notifications : Activates/De-activates mobile/tablet notifications.

Now there will be no need of monitoring the charts to find an engulfing pattern, just turn the alerts "ON" and you are all set.

Recommendations

  • Timeframe : Any
  • Pairs : Any
  • Brokers : Any

Important Information

This indicator is just a tool not an expert advisor or strategy.

About The Developer

I have an experience of more than 10 years in forex and gold trading, I started my career as a trader and now developing expert advisors and indicators to make trading process and trading fully automated.



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nunovski 2025.01.19 22:38 
 

In the end I will not use it

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