Chart Direction Filter

The indicator shows the Buy/Sell direction.

The calculations use the opening prices and their rate of change for the billing period - "Calculation period"

MTF indicator - "Calculation timeframe", no repaint - NRP.

Two display types: "Chart default" или "Chart color"

For "Chart color" color customization available: "Bar color"

Two types stop levels: "Simple stop level" or "Dynamic stop level "

Color settings: "Stop level color"

Alerts available: "Chart message", "Push message", "Email message"

For EA:

direction 

iCustom(_Symbol,timeframe,shot_name,0,Plain,Simple/Dynamic,period,timeframe,0,0);

more than "0" - Buy, less than "0" - Sell

stop levels

iCustom(_Symbol,timeframe,shot_name,0,Plain,Simple/Dynamic,period,timeframe,6,0);

stop Resistance

iCustom(_Symbol,timeframe,shot_name,0,Plain,Simple/Dynamic,period,timeframe,7,0);

stop Support

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Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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The indicator creates a subwindow with the chart of the symbol selected in the settings. Currency pair Shows the high and low levels of the specified number of bars. Period resistance & support Resizable available Width resistance & support Available history limitation for display Month limiting history / false-all available Color customization available Bullish candle & resistance color Bearish candle & support color Bars & Bid line color Displays pop-up windows with informatio
Price Ratio
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Indicators
Oscillator MTF & NRP The indicator calculates the price ratio between two timeframes Selecting timeframes in the settings First timeframe for analysis Second timeframe for analysis The oscillator shows the change in the price ratio Calculates support and resistance levels and shows them on the chart Displays pop-up windows with the price of the current level I found a bearish pattern for myself (fig. 1) and a bullish pattern (fig. 2) You can find patterns to your liking Can be used to de
Separate Direction Filter
Tretyakov Rostyslav
Indicators
The indicator shows the Buy/Sell direction. The calculations use the opening prices and their rate of change for the billing period - "Calculation period" MTF indicator - "Calculation timeframe", no repaint - NRP. Two display types: "Simple histogram" or "Histogram level crossing" Alerts available: "Chart message", "Push message", "Email message" Two types of signals: "Change direction" or "Crossing level" Level settings: "Crossing UP level" and "Crossing DN level" Color settings. For EA: iCusto
Donchian support resistance
Tretyakov Rostyslav
Indicators
Support and resistance level indicator based on the Donchian channel. The most famous example of trading through the Donchian channel is an experiment with a group of turtles, who earned one hundred and twenty-five million dollars in five years. This indicator can be used as a standalone tool, as well as an additional confirmation. There is MTF,  NRP. There are color and thickness settings.
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