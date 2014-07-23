This is one of my first indicators. Slightly improved.

The indicator is based on point and figure chart, but their period is equal to ATR indicator values.

Parameters:

ATRPeriod - ATR period for calculation of steps.

- ATR period for calculation of steps. XOPips - manual pararmetr, ATR ignoring.

Note: The indicator uses closes price, thus it is recommended to consider completed bars.

