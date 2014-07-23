XOATRHIST
- Indicators
- Ainur Sharipov
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 10 August 2020
This is one of my first indicators. Slightly improved.
The indicator is based on point and figure chart, but their period is equal to ATR indicator values.
Parameters:
- ATRPeriod - ATR period for calculation of steps.
- XOPips - manual pararmetr, ATR ignoring.
Note: The indicator uses closes price, thus it is recommended to consider completed bars.
There is a more visual, with the display of lines on the chart and alerts, paid version of XOatrline
