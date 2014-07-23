XOATRHIST

4.83

This is one of my first indicators. Slightly improved.

The indicator is based on point and figure chart, but their period is equal to ATR indicator values.

Parameters:

  • ATRPeriod - ATR period for calculation of steps.
  • XOPips - manual pararmetr, ATR ignoring.

Note: The indicator uses closes price, thus it is recommended to consider completed bars.

There is a more visual, with the display of lines on the chart and alerts, paid version of XOatrline

Reviews 12
alkaseltzer
84
alkaseltzer 2020.07.23 22:11 
 

Great work!

Issara Seeboonrueang
7966
Issara Seeboonrueang 2020.06.26 05:42 
 

Thank you

sunnychow
9048
sunnychow 2018.11.14 15:06 
 

good tool, nice work.

More from author
Discrete Trend
Ainur Sharipov
4 (1)
Indicators
Discrete Trend determines the dominant trend. The innovative algorithm allows the indicator to automatically adapt to any timeframe and currency pair completely eliminating the need for manual adjustments. The indicator works on bar closings. Thus, it is advisable to consider signals on the already formed candles. The product can be used both as a filter and as a main indicator.
XOatrline
Ainur Sharipov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator is based on crosses of zeros, but their period is equated to the indicator ATR. An alternative to the XOATRHIST indicator with the channel display on the chart. More informative.  Closing a bar outside the channel forms an x or O. The indicator turns on the Alert option. Options: ATRPeriod  - period ATR for the calculation of steps. XOPips    - manual pips XOalert  - output of the signal to the terminal. XOnotification  - sending a signal to the mobile terminal. XOmail  -  send a s
XOATRHIST 5
Ainur Sharipov
3 (1)
Indicators
Version for MetaTrader 5. The indicator is based on point and figure chart, but their period is equal to ATR indicator values. Displays in the form of steps. Steps above zero indicate an uptrend. Below zero on a downtrend. Parameters: ATRPeriod - ATR period for calculation of steps. Note: The indicator uses closes price, thus it is recommended to consider completed bars.
Jose Pedro Dominguez Moreno
270
Jose Pedro Dominguez Moreno 2021.05.23 14:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

alkaseltzer
84
alkaseltzer 2020.07.23 22:11 
 

Great work!

Issara Seeboonrueang
7966
Issara Seeboonrueang 2020.06.26 05:42 
 

Thank you

Наталья Жуковская
68
Наталья Жуковская 2019.04.22 10:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9048
sunnychow 2018.11.14 15:06 
 

good tool, nice work.

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.21 05:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.11.06 21:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

amfels07
493
amfels07 2017.05.31 03:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maksym Mudrakov
30049
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.30 19:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mujeeb Abdul
2298
Mujeeb Abdul 2015.10.23 01:27 
 

Very good indicator just need of alerts

Haki1215
167
Haki1215 2014.08.01 23:23 
 

pretty good to use

thanks

Gleb Kondrichev
144
Gleb Kondrichev 2014.07.24 09:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review