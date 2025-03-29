Wave Synchronizer MT5

Wave Synchronizer is a visual indicator of wave analysis. Combines candlestick movement sequences and builds directional waves, producing synchronous movements together with the market.
The beginning of each wave begins with a signal arrow, there are also alerts.

  1. The indicator will never redraw or move the arrows on the previous history.
  2. Signal arrows appear at the close of the candle.
  3. Adapts to work with any trading instruments and time frames.
  4. Easy to use and configure, contains only 2 input parameters: selection of a time frame for use with the selected parameters and the method for calculating MA lines.
  5. Recommended parameters can be shifted by 1-2 periods.

  • Red direction of arrows for making a purchase of a trading asset.
  • Blue direction of arrows for making a sale of a trading asset.

