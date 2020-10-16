TrendWatch with Pips counter

EnkiSoft TrendWatch Indicator with Pips counter

New version 1.62 (2020.10.16) 


Product blog page

 

With TrendWatch Indicator you will be able to identify trends on any symbol and any timeframe. Choose the easy way, use TrendWatch indicator, and find your settings on your favourite chart. The embedded pips counter helps you to find the best settings, that differ almost on every pair and timeframe. I will provide you some settings, so you can begin profitable trading. With many setting, you can personalize your chart. 
You can see, results immediately, or you can run indicator in strategy tester to see working live mode. 


Main panel:

Earned pips (1 pip = 10 points)
Signal count
Minimum – maximum pips 
Controlled intervall
Profit, with adjusted lot

Chart objects:
Identified trend direction
Subtrend direction, with another color
Recommended trade start and close points
Laser style trade lines
Live trade line in actual direction
Buy and Sell signals on trend begin
Buy and Sell signals during trend
Close signals
Stop loss values
Trade results in $ and pips


You can set that workingparameters:

Sensitivity: trend sensitivity, in EMA value
Sensitivity multiplier: Cross EMA multiplier
Subtrend fast period: Fast EMA value
Subtrend slow period: Slow EMA value
Continous trading:if trade closed by conditional or signal value, start a new trade when catch an internal subtrend signal
Trail stop in pips: Close trade, if price reverse (Sliding stop)
Stop when histogram start decreasing: if the histogram (body of trend indicator) grow, the trend stronger, if histogram decrease, trend is weaker
Histogram decreasing value: decreasing value in points
⦁ Max loss in pips: if price against the trend, but no signal change, maximum allowed pips ins the wrong direction, before to close
Maximum candle check back: on live chart bigger is better, on strategy tester need to set to 1 for the live testing
Average spread in pips: Spread on actual symbol. Need for the profit calculation. Every trade profit decreased with this pips value (1 pips = 10 points)
Trading lot size: Need for profit calculation (your profit, if every order send this lot value)
Timeframe: indicator calculation timeframe in minutes. 0 = actual timeframe
Color settings: Obvious colors for tend, and objects
Panel X offset: Offset from chart right border 
Panel Y offset: Offset from chart top
Show graphic – From EA set to false: Show graphical objects on chars. If you use indicator from an EA, you must set to false
Show trade lines: Show or hide recommenden trade lines
⦁ Show vertical lines: In vertical lines you van see indicator evets (Buy/sell signals, close signals, subtrend signals)
Show profit texts: show profit and summa profit labels on the end of every trades
Show MMAC: Show or hide main and subtrend body

Show trail stops: show or hide trail stop values on chart

Version 1.60:

 Show extended statistic info panel

New statistical informations:

 Profit and loss signals count
 Sum profits and losses
 Close types (trail, histogram, maxloss, range, signal)
 Max profit and loss with date
 Max and min balance date
 Continous losses (count, value, date)
⦁ Continous profits (count, value, date)
 Max drawdown and date
 Trade (signal) count


Usage from EA:

From EA, you can use this arrays:
0. Main trend histogram Fast
1. Main trend histogram Slow
2. Main trend MMA Fast
3. Main trend MMA Slow
4. UP signal
5. DOWN signal
6. CLOSE signal
7. Signal for EA: Sell=-1, Buy:1
8. TRAIL signal
9. BUY internal
10. SELL internal
11.
12.
13.
14. Subtrend MMA Fast
15. Subtrend MMA Slow

Personalize your settings, and you will find your gold mine!

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY 
- We will not be liable for any loss or damage of any nature arising from the use of the information and/or services, softwares that are provided.
- We will not be liable to you in respect of any losses arising out of any event or events.
- We will not be liable to you in respect of any business losses, including (without limitation) loss of or damage to profits, income, revenue, use, production, anticipated savings, business, contracts, commercial opportunities or goodwill.
- We will not be liable to you in respect of any special, indirect or consequential loss or damage.


I wish you good trades!



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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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