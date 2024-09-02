WaSpread MT4

WaSpread MT4 Indicator shows the current spread in pips with color.

* Set the Spread Threshold and the color to identify when the current spread is below or above the Spread Threshold.

* Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Spread Label on the chart.

* Write the font and the font size for more confort.

* Activate alert if the current spread is above the spread threshold.

* For more precision, the user can choose to show the decimal numbers.

* The user will never enter a trade with a large spread, WaSpread MT4 Indicator will notify with the sound.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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