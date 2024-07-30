Tick Chart Indicator MT4
- Göstergeler
- Maksim Neimerik
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
A simple indicator for plotting a tick chart.
This indicator will allow you to track the spread dynamics and the price behavior in general.
In the settings, you can select the price to display on the chart - Bid, Ask or both prices at the same time.
Tick Chart Indicator will definitely be useful when using scalping strategies.
The MT5 version is available here.
Good luck to everyone and successful trading!