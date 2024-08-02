Abiroid PinBar Arrow
- Indicators
-
Abir PathakI create MT4 and MT5 indicators. They are mainly arrows and scanner indicators and also some essential utilities.
I'm hoping they will make your trading easier and make you profitable.
You can join my Telegram channel to keep track of all products I post.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This is a Pinbar Arrows which will check for reversal pin bars.
They are best when an ongoing trend ends and they signal a reversal.
Free Scanner and Detailed Post with Extra Downloads:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758569
Features:
- PinBar Body, Nose and Tail, Left Eye Options
- Engulfing Bar After Pin Bar
- Overbought/Oversold with CCI or Stochastic or RSI
- Distance of Pin bar body from nearest Quarter Point (Option to use Majors, halfpoints, quarters)
- Volatility Check