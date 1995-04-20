Abiroid PinBar Arrow
- Göstergeler
- Abir Pathak
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
This is a Pinbar Arrows which will check for reversal pin bars.
They are best when an ongoing trend ends and they signal a reversal.
Free Scanner and Detailed Post with Extra Downloads:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758569
Features:
- PinBar Body, Nose and Tail, Left Eye Options
- Engulfing Bar After Pin Bar
- Overbought/Oversold with CCI or Stochastic or RSI
- Distance of Pin bar body from nearest Quarter Point (Option to use Majors, halfpoints, quarters)
- Volatility Check