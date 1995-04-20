Abiroid PinBar Arrow

This is a Pinbar Arrows which will check for reversal pin bars. 

They are best when an ongoing trend ends and they signal a reversal.


Free Scanner and Detailed Post with Extra Downloads:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758569


Features:

  • PinBar Body, Nose and Tail, Left Eye Options
  • Engulfing Bar After Pin Bar
  • Overbought/Oversold with CCI or Stochastic or RSI
  • Distance of Pin bar body from nearest Quarter Point (Option to use Majors, halfpoints, quarters)
  • Volatility Check


