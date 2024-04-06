Forex Gump Advanced
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Forex Gump Advanced is a ready-made trading strategy based on one indicator. Forex Gump Advanced is an indicator that shows the trader when to open trades, in which direction to open and when to close. Forex Gump Advanced shows all the necessary information in a clear form on the chart. The indicator works on all currency pairs and all timeframes.
Advantages of the indicator:
- completely ready trading system
- does not redraw
- in 95% of cases the price goes in the direction of the signal. 5% of signals do not work and close at a loss.
Indicator settings:
- period_analysis = indicator period
- bars = number of bars on which the indicator will be displayed
- thickness_of_thick_line - thickness of the thick line
- thin_line_thickness = thin line thickness
- Signal = send signals to EMAIL and PUSH