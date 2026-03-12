Consecutive Candle Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Consecutive Candle Indicator identifies streaks of bullish or bearish candles, offering traders timely signals for potential trade setups. This tool helps traders capitalize on market momentum by highlighting consecutive price movements. By analyzing candle patterns, it aids in making informed trading decisions, particularly in trending markets.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders seeking to enhance their technical analysis and improve entry/exit timing.

Main Benefit: This indicator simplifies the identification of market trends, allowing traders to act swiftly on potential trading opportunities.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

Settings

This section covers the specific settings that control how the Consecutive Candle Indicator operates.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Consecutive N candle int 3 This setting determines the number of consecutive candles to evaluate for bullish or bearish signals. Adjusting this value can help traders capture different market conditions. 5 - Use this when you want to identify stronger trends over a longer period.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Consecutive Candle Indicator monitors the price action by identifying streaks of consecutive bullish or bearish candles. It uses a simple logic of comparing the open and close prices of the last N candles to determine the trend direction.

This indicator is particularly useful in identifying strong market momentum, allowing traders to capitalize on potential reversals or continuations based on the streaks of price movement.

BUY and SELL Signal Conditions

BUY Signal — When does it appear? A BUY signal is generated when N consecutive bullish candles are detected, indicating strong upward momentum.

SELL Signal — When does it appear? A SELL signal appears when N consecutive bearish candles are identified, suggesting strong downward pressure.

Signal Confirmation: Traders will see an arrow on the chart indicating the signal direction, along with alerts if enabled.

Recommended Action: For optimal results, consider confirming signals with higher time frame analysis and place stop-loss orders just below the last swing low for BUYs or above the last swing high for SELLs.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Set the Number of Candles Adjust the N_CANDLE parameter to define how many consecutive candles you want to monitor for signals.

Step 2: Enable Alerts Turn on alerts, notifications, and emails to receive timely updates on signal generation.

Step 3: Apply the Indicator Attach the Consecutive Candle Indicator to your preferred chart to start visualizing signals.

Step 4: Analyze Signals Monitor the arrows on the chart to identify potential trade opportunities based on the signals.

Step 5: Confirm with Additional Analysis Use other indicators or price action analysis to confirm the signals before entering trades.

Step 6: Manage Your Trades Set appropriate stop-loss and take-profit levels based on your trading strategy.

Step 7: Review Performance After trading, analyze the performance of the signals to refine your strategy.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Consecutive Candle Indicator effectively can enhance your trading strategy.

Feature Description Number of Candles Adjust the N_CANDLE setting to tailor the sensitivity of the indicator to your trading style. Alerts Enable alerts to receive notifications for potential trading opportunities without constantly monitoring the charts. Timeframes Experiment with different timeframes to find the best fit for your trading strategy and market conditions. Confirmation Indicators Use additional indicators to confirm signals generated by the Consecutive Candle Indicator for higher accuracy. Risk Management Always apply proper risk management techniques to protect your capital when trading based on indicator signals.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Install the Indicator: Download and install the Consecutive Candle Indicator from the MQL5 marketplace. Attach to Chart: Open your trading platform and attach the indicator to your preferred chart. Set Parameters: Adjust the N_CANDLE and alert settings according to your trading preferences. Enable Alerts: Turn on alerts to receive notifications when signals are generated. Monitor Signals: Watch for BUY and SELL arrows on the chart as potential trade setups. Confirm with Analysis: Use additional tools or indicators to confirm the signals before entering trades. Execute Trades: Enter trades based on confirmed signals and manage your risk appropriately.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

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