HMA5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 21.11
- Updated: 30 November 2021
Hull Moving Average is more sensitive to the current price activity than a traditional Moving Average. It faster responds to trend change and more shows the price movement more accurately. This is a color version of the indicator. This indicator has been developed based in the original version created by Sergey <wizardserg@mail.ru>. Suitable for all timeframes.
Parameters
- Period - smoothing period, recommended values are 9 to 64. The larger the period, the softer the light.
- Method - smoothing method, changes the indicator strength and response.
Thank you very much~!!! ㅎㅂㅎ