WaveKing EA

WaveKing EA



Instructions for use:

Usage requirements
Instructions
 Symbol
  GBPCAD, EURSGD
 Period  M1
 Platform
 ICMarkets  RAW
 Latency 
  No requirement, of course it would be better within 50ms
 Blance  >50 USD
 Martingle NO,1 order max

parameter settings:

Parameter name
Setting instructions
Lots= 0.01
default is 0.01, recommended is
0.01 for 100 US dollars,
0.05 for 500 US dollars, and so on
SL= 800
stop loss points
MagicNum= 5588 
order identification code

If you encounter problems during testing or use, you can leave me a message.











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2 (1)
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We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
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Rikky Patia
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THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
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Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
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