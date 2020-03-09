SPYDR Pro EA
Why Choose SPYDR Pro EA?
✅ Optimized for Indices: Perfectly tailored for trading major indices like US 500, US 30, US 100, and DAX.
✅ Daily Timeframe Strategy: Works exclusively on the Daily (D1) chart, ensuring low-frequency, high-probability trades.
✅ Advanced Risk Management: Built-in stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels to protect your capital.
✅ No Martingale or Grid Strategies: Safe and sustainable trading approach without risky money management techniques.
✅ User-Friendly: Easy to install and configure, even for beginners.
Key Features
Dual Strategy System: Combines two unique trading strategies to identify high-probability buy/sell signals.
Flexible Risk Settings: Adjustable lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit levels to suit your risk tolerance.
Max Trades Limit: Control the number of simultaneous trades to avoid over-trading.
Visual Signals: Displays clear buy/sell arrows on the chart for easy monitoring.
Recommended Settings
Pairs: US 500 (S&P 500), US 30 (Dow Jones), US 100 (Nasdaq), DAX (German Index).
Timeframe: Daily (D1) only.
Broker: Works with any broker offering indices CFDs.
Input Parameters
Here’s a list of customizable inputs to optimize the EA for your trading style:
Lots: Trade volume (default: 0.1).
Take-Profit Multiplier: Adjusts the take-profit level (default: 2.0).
Stop-Loss Multiplier: Adjusts the stop-loss level (default: 4.0).
Max Trades: Maximum number of simultaneous trades (default: 3).
How It Works
Strategy A:
Identifies buy opportunities when the market is in a specific condition.
Confirms sell opportunities when the market shows a reversal pattern.
Strategy B:
Detects buy signals based on price action and trend confirmation.
Triggers sell signals when the market shows a strong downward momentum.
Why SPYDR Pro EA Stands Out
Proven Performance: Tested and optimized for indices on the Daily timeframe.
Low Maintenance: Fully automated – no need for manual intervention.
Transparent Logic: Clear and simple strategy based on market conditions.
Risk-Aware Design: Focuses on capital preservation and consistent growth.
