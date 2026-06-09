Gold PMG EA

GOLD PMG EA - MQL5 Product Description GOLD PMG EA

A modern MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built mainly for Gold trading, with structured pending-order entries, progressive position management, daily protection tools, and a clean on-chart dashboard.

Verified Live Results

Track the real-time performance of this Expert Advisor on a verified MQL5 signal account.

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Recommendation:

Symbol: Gold / XAUUSD

TimeFrame: M5 
Capital: $500 ($300 or less will work but aggressive)
Settings: Default settings for $500

Overview

GOLD PMG EA is designed for traders who want a practical and reliability-focused trading tool for Gold. It combines disciplined pending-order execution, controlled progressive grid behavior, optional dynamic spacing, and daily profit/loss protection.

The EA is intended to be attached to a 5-minute chart. The trend confirmation settings can remain on the higher timeframe filter, with H4 and MA 250 as the recommended default structure.

Best Market Gold / XAUUSD and broker Gold variants.
Chart Timeframe Attach the EA to M5, also known as 5 minutes.
Trend Filter Leave the filter on H4 with MA 250 by default.
Protection Daily target, daily loss limit, and basket close tools.
Recommended starting setup: attach GOLD PMG EA to the XAUUSD M5 chart, keep the higher-timeframe trend filter on H4, and begin with a small lot size while testing with your broker conditions.

Strategy Description

GOLD PMG EA uses a protected trading model created for the behavior of Gold. The strategy looks for market direction, confirms the larger trend through a higher timeframe filter, and uses pending orders so entries are placed only at planned price areas.

When the market moves, the EA manages exposure in a progressive one-by-one structure. Grid distance can be fixed or adjusted automatically using volatility. This gives the system flexibility during calm and active Gold conditions without revealing the full internal logic of the trading model.

The goal is to provide a powerful and reliability-focused Gold EA with useful risk controls, clear chart information, and flexible settings for different broker environments.

Main Features

  • Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD trading.
  • Recommended chart timeframe is M5, also called 5 minutes.
  • H4 trend filter with MA 250 default setting.
  • Pending-order based entry structure.
  • Progressive one-by-one position management.
  • Optional ATR-based dynamic grid spacing.
  • Daily profit target and daily loss limit in money or percent.
  • Basket profit close option.
  • Dashboard showing balance, equity, floating P/L, today P/L, current month P/L, and previous month P/L.
  • Spread filter, lot normalization, margin checks, and safer order handling.

Recommended Use

Attach GOLD PMG EA to a Gold M5 chart. Broker symbol names can be different, for example XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, GOLD, GOLDmicro, or another broker-specific Gold name.

Leave the higher-timeframe trend filter on H4 and keep the default MA 250 filter unless you already have a tested personal setup. Start with a low lot size, run a Strategy Tester check, and forward test on demo before using a live account.

Input Parameters

Trading Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpAllowNewTrades Turns new entries on or off. Useful when you want the EA to stop opening fresh trades while still allowing management functions to remain available.
InpLotSize Fixed lot size used for each EA order. This is one of the most important risk settings.
InpSlippage Maximum accepted price slippage during order close or execution. Useful for controlling execution during fast Gold movement.
InpMagicNumber Unique identification number for this EA's trades. Useful when running more than one EA or more than one chart.
InpMaxSpreadPips Maximum allowed spread in pips before the EA opens new trades. Set to 0 to disable. Useful for avoiding entries during expensive market conditions.
InpMaxPositions Maximum number of open and pending EA orders allowed at the same time. Useful for controlling grid exposure.

Entry Signal Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpFastMAPeriod Fast moving-average period used by the entry model. Lower values react faster to price changes.
InpSlowMAPeriod Slow moving-average period used by the entry model. Higher values make the signal more selective.
InpEntryOffsetPips Distance in pips from current price to place the first pending order. Useful for avoiding immediate entries.
InpEntryMode Chooses the first pending order style. Stop mode waits for continuation. Limit mode waits for pullback.

Higher-Timeframe Trend Filter

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpUseTrendFilter Enables or disables higher-timeframe trend confirmation. Useful for filtering trades against the larger market direction.
InpTrendTimeframe Timeframe used for the trend filter. Recommended setting is H4, and this can be left unchanged for the standard Gold setup.
InpTrendMAPeriod Moving-average period for the higher-timeframe filter. Recommended default is 250.
InpTrendMAMethod Moving-average calculation method. Useful for adapting the filter to different trading styles.
InpTrendMAPrice Applied price used by the trend MA, such as close price. Useful for adjusting how the filter reads market structure.

Grid Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpBaseGridStepPips Base distance in pips between progressive grid levels when ATR spacing is not used.
InpUseATRForGrid Uses ATR to calculate dynamic grid spacing. Useful for Gold because volatility can change quickly.
InpATRPeriod ATR period used for dynamic spacing. Lower values react faster, while higher values smooth the spacing.
InpATRMultiplier Multiplier applied to ATR. Higher values create wider grid spacing.
InpGridStepPipsMin Minimum allowed grid step in pips. Useful as a safety floor when volatility becomes very low.
InpMaxPendingLifetimeMinutes Deletes old pending orders after the selected time. Set to 0 to disable. Useful for keeping the chart clean and avoiding stale entries.

Basket Close Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpUseBasketTakeProfit Enables closing all managed EA positions when the basket reaches the selected floating profit.
InpBasketCloseProfit Basket profit target in account currency. Useful for closing a group of positions together.

Daily Target Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpUseDailyTargets Enables daily profit and loss control.
InpDailyTargetsIncludeFloating Includes floating P/L in daily target calculation. Useful when you want the EA to react to open trade performance, not only closed trades.
InpDailyProfitTargetMoney Daily profit target in account currency. Set to 0 to disable.
InpDailyLossLimitMoney Daily loss limit in account currency. Set to 0 to disable.
InpDailyProfitTargetPercent Daily profit target as a percentage of account balance. Set to 0 to disable.
InpDailyLossLimitPercent Daily loss limit as a percentage of account balance. Set to 0 to disable.
InpCloseOrdersOnDailyTarget Closes managed positions and deletes managed pending orders when a daily target or limit is reached.
InpStopAfterDailyTarget Stops new trading for the rest of the trading day after a daily target or limit is reached.

Display Settings

Input Meaning and usefulness
InpShowDashboard Shows or hides the on-chart dashboard.
InpDashboardCorner Selects the chart corner used for the dashboard.
InpDashboardX Horizontal dashboard position.
InpDashboardY Vertical dashboard position.
InpDashboardBackColor Dashboard background color.
InpDashboardTextColor Default dashboard text color.
InpDashboardProfitColor Color used for positive P/L values.
InpDashboardLossColor Color used for negative P/L values.
InpShowPendingLabels Shows or hides pending-order labels and price markers on the chart.
InpPendingLabelColor Color used for pending-order labels and marker lines.

After Purchase

After purchase, please send me a private message on MQL5.com with your broker name, Gold symbol name, account type, and preferred risk level. I can help you choose suitable starting settings for your trading environment.

Support is provided through the MQL5.com comments section or the MQL5.com private messaging system.

Important Notes

GOLD PMG EA is built for Gold, but every broker has different spreads, contract sizes, symbols, execution, and trading rules. Always test the EA with your own broker before live trading.

Grid-based systems can carry floating drawdown. Use conservative lot sizes and select daily targets that match your account balance and risk level.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, and Gold involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or remove trading risk. Past performance, backtests, and demo results do not guarantee future results.

Use suitable lot sizes, test before live trading, and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.

GOLD PMG EA - Product description draft for MQL5.com listing.
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Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Experts
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Experts
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
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MT4 To Telegram Signal EA
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Endlesswealth
14
Endlesswealth 2026.06.10 11:40 
 

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Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
411
Reply from developer Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale 2026.06.10 11:45
I am glad you know, it worth the money, we will add ML/AI to the next upgrade for free and you will enjoy the EA more. Thank you for your review.
Temitope02
14
Temitope02 2026.06.09 14:33 
 

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Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
411
Reply from developer Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale 2026.06.10 11:42
Thank you for your review
Ibukun01
14
Ibukun01 2026.06.09 14:31 
 

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Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
411
Reply from developer Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale 2026.06.10 11:45
Thank you
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