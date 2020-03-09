WaveKing EA
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2203414
Instructions for use:
|Usage requirements
|Instructions
| Symbol
| GBPCAD, EURSGD
|Period
|M1
| Platform
|ICMarkets RAW
| Latency
| No requirement, of course it would be better within 50ms
|Blance
| >50 USD
|Martingle
|NO,1 order max
parameter settings:
|Parameter name
|Setting instructions
|Lots= 0.01
|default is 0.01, recommended is
0.01 for 100 US dollars,
0.05 for 500 US dollars, and so on
|SL= 800
|stop loss points
|MagicNum= 5588
|order identification code
If you encounter problems during testing or use, you can leave me a message.