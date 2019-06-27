TradeCopy is an efficient MT4, MT5 trade copy software,using as EA on MT4 real account. You can download the Demo unlimit version to test on Demo account： Trade Copy MT4 Demo Free Trade Copy MT5 Demo Free



Features:

1.Can achieve cross-MT4 and MT5 trade copy.

2. The Sender and the receiver are in the same file, which is convenient to use.

3.Can achieve cross-broker trade copy.

4.More trade copy style, you can copy by balance,equity, lot ratio or fixed lot.

5.Can enlarge or reduce the amount of the single.

6.Can copy currency has a different name.

Use Guide:

You need to open the automatic trading: Tools -> Options -> Allow auto trading. Drag it onto any foreign exchange chart (EURUSD is the best),both send account and recive account. Select the EA parameter. If it is the sender, select Sender. If it is the receiver, select Reciver. The Sender generally does not need to set other parameters. The Receiver parameters need to pay attention: Sender Account filled correctly, single mode and ratio. Click OK to proceed with the order.

Parameter Description:





UsedAs - Select this account as the launch account or receive account

SplitChar - separator, generally default





As the documentary account, you need to fill in the following parameters. The launch account does not set the following parameters.





SenderAccount - Transmitter account

SymbolName_suffix - the suffix of the name of the document account, if necessary, you need to fill in

CopyMode - Ways to follow

BalanceCopyRatio - balance to single ratio

EquityCopyRatio - Net-to-single ratio

LotsMultiplyCopyRatio - the ratio of the lot to the single

FixLots - Fixed with one hand

ReverseCopy - reverse order

EffectiveTime_S - order effective time _ seconds

MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread, more than no order

Magic - order identifier

ConvertSymbolName - whether to use the currency name conversion function

SenderSymbolName1 - Transmitter currency name 1

ReciverSymbolName1 - Receive currency name 1

SenderSymbolName2 - Transmitter currency name 2

ReciverSymbolName2 - Receive currency name 2

SenderSymbolName3 - Transmitter currency name 3

ReciverSymbolName3 - Receive currency name 3

SenderSymbolName4 - Transmitter currency name 4

ReciverSymbolName4 - Receive currency name 4

SenderSymbolName5 - Transmitter currency name 5

ReciverSymbolName5 - Receive currency name 5



