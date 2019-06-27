Trade Copy MT5
- Utilities
-
Shao ChenContact with wechat: yihuitec
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 17 October 2022
- Activations: 20
TradeCopy is an efficient MT4, MT5 trade copy software,using as EA on MT4 real account.
You can download the Demo unlimit version to test on Demo account：
Features:
1.Can achieve cross-MT4 and MT5 trade copy.
2. The Sender and the receiver are in the same file, which is convenient to use.
3.Can achieve cross-broker trade copy.
4.More trade copy style, you can copy by balance,equity, lot ratio or fixed lot.
5.Can enlarge or reduce the amount of the single.
6.Can copy currency has a different name.
Use Guide:
- You need to open the automatic trading: Tools -> Options -> Allow auto trading.
- Drag it onto any foreign exchange chart (EURUSD is the best),both send account and recive account.
- Select the EA parameter. If it is the sender, select Sender. If it is the receiver, select Reciver.
- The Sender generally does not need to set other parameters.
- The Receiver parameters need to pay attention: Sender Account filled correctly, single mode and ratio.
- Click OK to proceed with the order.
Parameter Description:
UsedAs - Select this account as the launch account or receive account
SplitChar - separator, generally default
As the documentary account, you need to fill in the following parameters. The launch account does not set the following parameters.
SenderAccount -Transmitter account
SymbolName_suffix - the suffix of the name of the document account, if necessary, you need to fill in
CopyMode -Ways to follow
BalanceCopyRatio - balance to single ratio
EquityCopyRatio - Net-to-single ratio
LotsMultiplyCopyRatio - the ratio of the lot to the single
FixLots - Fixed with one hand
ReverseCopy - reverse order
EffectiveTime_S - order effective time _ seconds
MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread, more than no order
Magic - order identifier
ConvertSymbolName - whether to use the currency name conversion function
SenderSymbolName1 - Transmitter currency name 1
ReciverSymbolName1 - Receive currency name 1
SenderSymbolName2 - Transmitter currency name 2
ReciverSymbolName2 - Receive currency name 2
SenderSymbolName3 - Transmitter currency name 3
ReciverSymbolName3 - Receive currency name 3
SenderSymbolName4 - Transmitter currency name 4
ReciverSymbolName4 - Receive currency name 4
SenderSymbolName5 - Transmitter currency name 5
ReciverSymbolName5 - Receive currency name 5
no copy mt4->mt5 https://ibb.co/HfPX5Wrd
mt4-mt4 SUPER!!!
HELP