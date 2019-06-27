Trade Copy MT5

4

TradeCopy is an efficient MT4, MT5 trade copy software,using as EA on MT4 real account.

You can download the Demo unlimit version to test on Demo account：

Trade Copy MT4 Demo Free

Trade Copy MT5 Demo Free


Features:

1.Can achieve cross-MT4 and MT5 trade copy.
2. The Sender and the receiver are in the same file, which is convenient to use.
3.Can achieve cross-broker trade copy.
4.More trade copy style, you can copy by balance,equity, lot ratio or fixed lot.
5.Can enlarge or reduce the amount of the single.
6.Can copy currency has a different name.

Use Guide:

  1.  You need to open the automatic trading: Tools -> Options -> Allow auto trading.
  2. Drag it onto any foreign exchange chart (EURUSD is the best),both send account and recive account.
  3. Select the EA parameter. If it is the sender, select Sender. If it is the receiver, select Reciver.
  4. The Sender generally does not need to set other parameters.
  5. The Receiver parameters need to pay attention: Sender Account filled correctly, single mode and ratio.
  6. Click OK to proceed with the order.

Parameter Description:


UsedAs - Select this account as the launch account or receive account
SplitChar - separator, generally default

As the documentary account, you need to fill in the following parameters. The launch account does not set the following parameters.

SenderAccount -Transmitter account
SymbolName_suffix - the suffix of the name of the document account, if necessary, you need to fill in
CopyMode -Ways to follow
BalanceCopyRatio - balance to single ratio
EquityCopyRatio - Net-to-single ratio
LotsMultiplyCopyRatio - the ratio of the lot to the single
FixLots - Fixed with one hand
ReverseCopy - reverse order
EffectiveTime_S - order effective time _ seconds
MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread, more than no order
Magic - order identifier
ConvertSymbolName - whether to use the currency name conversion function
SenderSymbolName1 - Transmitter currency name 1
ReciverSymbolName1 - Receive currency name 1
SenderSymbolName2 - Transmitter currency name 2
ReciverSymbolName2 - Receive currency name 2
SenderSymbolName3 - Transmitter currency name 3
ReciverSymbolName3 - Receive currency name 3
SenderSymbolName4 - Transmitter currency name 4
ReciverSymbolName4 - Receive currency name 4
SenderSymbolName5 - Transmitter currency name 5
ReciverSymbolName5 - Receive currency name 5

Reviews 2
Iurii Semenov
331
Iurii Semenov 2025.06.19 14:09 
 

no copy mt4->mt5 https://ibb.co/HfPX5Wrd

mt4-mt4 SUPER!!!

HELP

Recommended products
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilities
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
Ajuste BRA50
Claudio Rodrigues Alexandre
4.33 (6)
Libraries
Este script marca no gráfico do ativo BRA50 da active trades o ponto de ajuste do contrato futuro do Mini Índice Brasileiro (WIN), ***ATENÇÃO***  para este script funcionar é necessário autorizar a URL da BMF Bovespa no Meta Trader. passo a passo: MetaTrader 5 -> Ferramentas -> Opções -> Expert Adivisors * Marque a opção "Relacione no quadro abaixo as URL que deseja permitir a função WebRequest" e no quadro abaixo adicione a URL: https://www2.bmf.com.br/ este indicador usa a seguinte página par
FREE
G Trade Broker Check
Hamidreza Sadkhosravi
Utilities
G Trade Broker Check – Instantly Evaluate Broker Performance Across Multiple Accounts and Leverage Settings Take your trading to the next level by analyzing your broker’s performance in real time! With G Trade Broker Check , traders can effortlessly track their broker’s behavior over the past 24 hours on any symbol added to the Market Watch in MT5. Whether you’re comparing multiple brokers, testing different account types, or analyzing varying leverage setups, this powerful Expert Advisor prov
FREE
Risk Manager Optimum
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
5 (1)
Utilities
RiskManagerOptimum for MetaTrader 5 – Your Ultimate Trading Safety Net! RiskManagerOptimum is the most advanced and professional trade and account risk management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It does not open trades. It monitors and manages existing positions in real time to control risk, drawdown, and exposure across all symbols. The EA is designed for manual traders, algorithmic traders, and portfolio traders who require strict and automated risk control across Forex, metals, crypto, indi
Gold Trade Copier Local Multi Terminal
Edwin Paul Perez Jarilla
Utilities
Trade Copier Simple Guide Trade Copier is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that lets you automatically copy trades from one account (the "Master") to another (the "Receiver"). It's designed for users who want to duplicate trading strategies across multiple accounts on the  same computer . No internet or external servers are needed—it uses a shared file on your machine to transfer trade info securely and quickly. How It Works Master Mode : Attach the EA to a chart on your main tradin
Signalator Local Trade Copier MT5
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
Utilities
Signalator Local Trade Copier MT5 is a fast local trade copier for running Master and Receiver terminals on the same computer or VPS. It supports cross-platform copying between MT4, MT5 and cTrader terminals in any direction: MT4 ↔ MT5 ↔ cTrader , and all other combinations. Copy trades locally without an external cloud relay. The Master publishes trade activity into a local bridge, and each Receiver controls what to copy, which Master accounts to accept, how to map symbols, how to size lots, an
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Eldorado Scalper: A Premium Algorithm for Trading XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper is a multidimensional algorithmic system designed for selective gold trading (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. The approach is based on market matrix analysis, which combines price dynamics, momentum, volatility, liquidity, and session structure. Trading Logic Live Signal The system doesn't react to chaotic movements, but filters out market noise. Its goal is not to maximize the number of trades, but to pinpoint structured opp
Behavioral Tilt Circuit Breaker
Mogae Ronald Sekwababe
Libraries
Behavioral Tilt Circuit Breaker A smart psychological mirror for traders. Revenge trading happens when you least notice it. Instead of forcing you out of the market with annoying trade blocks, the Behavioral Tilt Circuit Breaker acts as an instant visual "pattern interrupt" to help you regain control. What It Does Monitors Your Trades in Real Time: Detects key emotional triggers, such as 3 consecutive losses or rapid-fire entries (e.g., 3 trades within 15 minutes). Triggers a Visual Reset: When
News System Detector
Bukola Omolola Adesina
Utilities
If you're unable to download the demo or get the demo working due to mql5 complications, you can message me on telegram  https://t.me/Motolani1 and I will send you a one week testing version.  THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATRONAGE. News Detector System . Stay ahead of market volatility with the News Detector System . This indicator automatically fetches and displays high-impact economic data directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart, ensuring you are never caught off guard by major news releases. By pulling d
Equity Tracker MT5
Carlos Oliveira
Utilities
Equity Tracker MT5 Equity Tracker MT5 is a monitoring Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that reports trading activity, account status and technical conditions through notification messages. The Expert Advisor operates independently from trading logic and does not influence order execution or trade management. The product does not open, modify or close trades. It performs observation and notification tasks only. Purpose Equity Tracker MT5 is intended for traders who want to stay informed about thei
Broker Quality Analyzer
Pavel Malyshko
Utilities
Why execution quality matters more than you think You can have the best trading strategy, perfect entry points, and proper risk management. But if your broker consistently executes orders at worse prices, you lose money before the market even moves. A slippage of 0.01% seems insignificant. But over 100 trades per month, it becomes a noticeable amount. Over 1000 trades, it becomes a serious problem. Scalpers and algorithmic traders understand this well: execution quality directly affects your bot
Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5
Salman Soltaniyan
Utilities
OVERVIEW Transform your MT5 trading account into an automated signal execution station! This Expert Advisor automatically receives and executes trading signals from Telegram channels in real-time, enabling seamless copy trading operations from master accounts. SYSTEM NOTICE: This EA receives and executes trading signals FROM Telegram channels. To broadcast signals TO Telegram, you need the companion EA: " Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5 " (sold separately).  KEY FEATURES: Automated signal recept
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (2)
Utilities
Copies Signal from any Telegram channel and instantly executes the trade on MT5 without admin rights! Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute instantly on Meta Trader 5? Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier  is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specific Telegram channel and automatically extracts trading signals — including symbol, action, entry price, stop loss, and take profit — then executes them in
AlgoMania Trade Manager
Ehab Basheer Abdulsalam Yahia
Utilities
Introducing our advanced MT5 Trade Manager – an indispensable tool tailored for astute traders employing the martingale strategy and executing multiple trades on a single chart. Key Features: Effortless Lot Size Management: Streamline your trading process with intuitive and rapid lot size adjustments through simple mouse clicks. One-Click Trade Management: Close all trades or selectively close profitable ones with unparalleled ease, enhancing efficiency and saving valuable time. Comprehensive S
Nasdaq Reversion
Jaume Sancho Serra
Experts
Nasdaq Reversion A lightweight long-side mean-reversion Expert Advisor for the Nasdaq 100 index (NQ / USATECHIDXUSD) on H1. No martingale. No grid. No hedging. One position at a time. A hard stop on every trade. It waits for the index to get oversold within its trend, then takes one clean long with a fixed stop. No averaging into losers, no recovery games. How it works Oversold trigger: an RSI-based entry when the Nasdaq dips into oversold territory. Trend filter: an EMA filter keeps entries ali
FREE
Pair Trading Quant Maney Ibov Brasil
Aldo Souza Da Silva
Libraries
Scan a fixed list of assets (Ibovespa) in the chosen timeframe (TimeFrame). For each pair and for various periods. Calculate a regression model between the two assets (and, if desired, using the bova11 index as a normalizer). Generate the spread of this relationship, its mean, standard deviation, speculative deviation, and betas (B1 and B2). Apply an ADF test without exclusion (cointegration/stationarity). Calculate the Z-score of the current exclusion (how many standard deviations are away from
FREE
Risk Sentinel
R H Blantran De Rozari
Utilities
ONE DRAG SETS THE LOT SIZE - RISK STAYS WITHIN YOUR LIMIT Risk-first position sizing for traders who protect their capital Introductory offer — first 30 copies at $35, then $45. Early buyers keep the lower price forever! Also available for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185979 Risk Sentinel is a risk-first position sizing and risk management tool for MT5, built for prop-firm evaluation and funded traders. Drag your stop-loss and the lot size recalculates live, so your risk sta
Pending Order Grid EA MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
Discord SignalQP
Patrick Walter
Utilities
Discord Signal & Performance Forwarder for MT5 Send your trades directly from MetaTrader 5 to your Discord server – modern, fully automated, and highly structured! Perfect for your trading community or personal journaling. Key Features: Complete Signal Transmission: Automatically sends all Buy and Sell orders, including symbol, lot size, entry price, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP). Live Trade Updates: Instant notifications when a trade is moved to Break-Even (BE) or closed. Transparent Pro
Position Stress Monitor
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
You have 5 positions open on XAUUSD. Net floating is +$30 - looks fine. But look closer: 3 buys, 2 sells. The buys are carrying 0.60 lots, the sells only 0.20. One of those buys has been sitting underwater for 90 minutes. Margin level is at 390% and drifting down. Stress is building - quietly, invisibly - while the terminal just shows you a list of rows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 4
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
MR Intelligent EA
Tran Tieu Linh Vo
Experts
MoneyRocket Intelligent EA is a professional dual-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to intelligently combine reversal detection and trend momentum trading for consistent performance. User guide  :  https://moneyrockettrend.blogspot.com/2026/02/moneyrocket-ea-v254-user-guide-mr-mql5.html The EA features two powerful complementary modes: • Intelligent Reversal Mode: Detects extreme market exhaustion zones with multi-timeframe confirmation, delivering high-probability counter-trend
Binance MT5 Copier
Roman Zhitnik
Utilities
Binance Copier allows to seamlessly and easily copy trades between MT5 and Binance Futures! The tool's main feature is to replicate trades and all available orders between MetaTrader 5 and Binance that can be applied to both Expert Advisors and manually opened ones. Before purchase please familiarize with comparison between MT5 to Binance and Binance Copier Key Features: Bidirectional Copying - MT5 → Binance (Master Mode): Copy your MT5 trades to Binance - Binance → MT5 (Slave Mode): Mirror Bi
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
PRISM KellyEngine
Edwin Torres
Utilities
EN DESARROLLO, TESTING PERIOD. PRISM KellyEngine aplica disciplina de riesgo profesional directamente en tu flujo MT5. Te ayuda a: definir lotaje de forma consistente, limitar sobrecarga de riesgo, proteger cuenta en escenarios de volatilidad. Ideal para traders que quieren dejar atras el lotaje por intuicion. Parametros principales  Riesgo base por operacion (%) Limite maximo de lotaje Umbral de confianza Multiplicadores de seguridad Incluye Motor de sizing adaptable Controles de limites de ri
Edgezone Strategy Monitor
Danijel Plesa
Utilities
Edgezone Strategy Monitor The Edgezone Strategy Monitor is a professional portfolio, strategy, and performance analysis solution for MetaTrader 5. The tool was specifically developed for traders who manage multiple Expert Advisors, manual trading approaches, or complete strategy portfolios and want to monitor their performance objectively. Unlike standard MetaTrader statistics, the Strategy Monitor allows precise assignment of trades to individual strategies and portfolios via Magic Numbers. Thi
FREE
CRT Master EA MT5
Javier Sobrino Vega
Experts
CRT Master EA is an automated trading system based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and market structure concepts (Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution). The Expert Advisor identifies liquidity sweeps where price temporarily manipulates outside a defined accumulation range before returning inside. It automatically executes trades based on structural confirmation, managing position sizing, stops, targets, and trailing rules. A manual indicator version of this logic is available as the CRT Mas
News Filter MT5 FX
Sebastiano Rao
Utilities
Important: Contact me for installation instruction What Is NewsFilter MT5 FX? NewsFilter MT5 FX is a professional   news protection Expert Advisor   for MetaTrader 5. It automatically monitors the economic calendar, detects high-impact news events, closes all open positions before the release, and disables AlgoTrading during the volatility window — then re-enables everything automatically once the window has passed. No manual intervention required. It is designed to be   overlaid on any chart a
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
Utilities
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (673)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
25% discount on the release of the tool: only for the next 3 buyers AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management T
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Application instructions + video instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756482 Trial version of the application for a demo account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 How to install the application: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756239 How to test the application in visual mode: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/7
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
4.5 (8)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! SIMPLE. FASTEST. INTUITIVE. MAX AUTOMATED. Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, a
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356404 - Farmed Hedge Yield V Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2357156 * Before purchasing, please feel free to send me a message if you have any questions about the product or setup. ** After purchase,  Contact me via private message to receive t
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Daily Trading Limiter
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (8)
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
More from author
Trade Copy MT5 Demo
Shao Chen
Utilities
TradeCopy MT5 Demo is an efficient MT4, MT5 single system only used on MT5 demo account. Features: 1, can achieve cross-MT4 and MT5 each other. 2. The transmitting end and the receiving end are in the same file, which is convenient to use. 3, can achieve cross-platform follow-up. 4, more ways to follow the order, you can follow the balance, net worth, lot ratio or fixed lot. 5, can enlarge or reduce the amount of the single. 6, the currency has a different name, you can convert. Use the wizard:
FREE
AnalysisMaster
Shao Chen
Utilities
This product is a multi-functional MT4 indicator and is an indispensable tool for account information statistics, strategy analysis and risk assessment. Functions: 1. Statistical account basic information of profit and loss . 2. Statistics and display the account profit and loss fund curve. 3. Display the order's track on chart ,so that we can analys the strategy and risk of the account. 4 .List account's trade pairs and order totals ,we also can see the profits of each pair. If you have any qu
Trender Line
Shao Chen
Indicators
This is a trend-tracking indicator that determines the change in trend through changes in color. It can capture the big trend market and assist trend traders to enter and hold positions. A small rebound in the market will be filtered until the end of the trend. In the turbulent market, the horizontal line in the indicator can also be used as a support or pressure reference. More EA&Indicators click here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chenshaofei/seller parameter Period - indicator period (large s
The Power
Shao Chen
Indicators
The Power calculates the strength of the long and short forces by the ratio of the price breakthrough to the average amplitude of the previous market. When the intensity is strong, the signal appears on the chart to estimate the direction of the next wave. There is no future function for the indicator. All signals will not move or disappear after they appear, and have a good real-world reference value. The indicator parameters allow the user to make individual adjustments. More EA and Indicators
Feibo Trender
Shao Chen
Indicators
The Feibo Trender is a trend tracking indicator based on the Feibo section calculation. 1.The price is in an upward trend and candles turn blue .The price is in a downward trend and candles turn red . 2.The segmented areas of the channel are identified by lines of different colors that can as support or pressure reference locations . 3.The price broke through the yellow line, which marked the trend reversal. The indicator parameters can be customized and the settings are simple. If you have any
MACD Display
Shao Chen
Indicators
MACD Display is a MACD disaplay and cross monitoring indicator,which can works on 6 timeframe at same time. Indicator advantage: 1. Deviation from the point can be drawn on the main picture and indicator drawing. It is convenient to observe and can be hidden or displayed by parameter setting. 2. Deviation from the entry point is clearly indicated by the arrow in the drawing. 3. Cross-cycle monitoring can simultaneously monitor the MACD deviation and the golden dead fork of the six-cycle framewor
Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
Utilities
--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
ChannelKing
Shao Chen
Indicators
ChannelKing is an intelligent channel identification indicator. According to the high and low points formed by price fluctuations, combined with linear regression algorithm to get the approximate range of market fluctuations, it can give traders a good help in trend judgment and search for advantageous positions. Indicator characteristics: 1. The index uses linear regression to calculate the trend line, which is more relevant than the ordinary high and low point line drawing trend line. 2. The
Trade Copy
Shao Chen
3.5 (2)
Utilities
TradeCopy is an efficient MT4, MT5 trade copy software,using as EA on MT4 real account. You can download the Demo unlimit version to test on Demo account： Trade Copy MT4 Demo Free Trade Copy MT5 Demo Free Features: 1.Can achieve cross-MT4 and MT5 trade copy . 2. The Sender and the receiver are in the same file, which is convenient to use. 3.Can achieve cross-broker trade copy. 4.More trade copy style, you can copy by balance,equity, lot ratio or fixed lot . 5.Can enlarge or reduce the amount o
WaveKing EA
Shao Chen
Experts
WaveKing EA Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2203414 Instructions for use: Usage requirements Instructions  Symbol  GBPCAD, EURSGD  Period  M1  Platform  ICMarkets  RAW  Latency   No requirement, of course it would be better within 50ms  Blance  >50 USD  Martingle NO,1 order max parameter settings: Parameter name Setting instructions Lots= 0.01 default is 0.01, recommended is 0.01 for 100 US dollars, 0.05 for 500 US dollars, and so on SL= 800 stop loss points Magic
Filter:
Iurii Semenov
331
Iurii Semenov 2025.06.19 14:09 
 

no copy mt4->mt5 https://ibb.co/HfPX5Wrd

mt4-mt4 SUPER!!!

HELP

Shao Chen
3232
Reply from developer Shao Chen 2026.04.20 09:18
you need to buy MT4 and MT5 version if you need copy mt4->mt5,mt4 as sender and mt5 as reciver.
Hussain Sajwani
1821
Hussain Sajwani 2020.04.19 21:11 
 

Can you please fix the bug ?

Shao Chen
3232
Reply from developer Shao Chen 2022.10.17 06:47
Fixed it. So sorry about that.
Reply to review