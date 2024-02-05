GOLD tradecode

Welcome to our MT4 EA product. This product is fully automatic, built on years of manual trading experience, and reflects human logic judgments on the market through computer code.

Our product has the following features:

  1. Fully Automatic Trading: Once started, it will trade automatically without your intervention.
  2. Focused on Gold Trading: Our product is designed for gold trading and cannot perform other types of trades.
  3. Automatic Lot Calculation: No need for you to manually set, the product will automatically calculate the lot size based on your account balance. For example, with a balance of 20,000 USD, the product will automatically set a ratio of 1 lot.
  4. Easy to Use: No complicated settings are needed, just start to enable automatic trading.


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️ CRITICAL WARNING: DO NOT MANAGE TRADES MANUALLY! ️ This Expert Advisor operates on a highly precise, state-dependent logic. Any manual intervention (opening, closing, or modifying trades with the same Magic Number) will severely interfere with the EA's internal state machine and will lead to unpredictable behavior and potential losses. For the EA to function correctly, please allow it to manage its trades from entry to exit without any manual interference. "Stop Predicting, Start Outplaying.
GoodTrader
Ye Huan Guan
Experts
Trade What You Can See Recommended broker: EXNESS. Optional tech: pending-order delay (default 0 , switch on when your platform needs breathing room). Why traders pick TopRecognizer It finds opportunities you actually see on the chart and places the right pending order for you—fast, calm, and consistent. Surprisingly smooth equity curve. Built-in USD-based risk checks aim to keep drawdowns small while your curve keeps climbing. Volume turns into payout. Even if you only count rebates from freq
ATI Neural Link Pro
Ye Huan Guan
Experts
ATI Neural Link Pro: High-Frequency Gold Quant Terminal "Quantity is a Quality of its Own." Welcome to the future of high-frequency gold trading. ATI Neural Link Pro is not just an Expert Advisor; it is a specialized quantitative execution engine designed to dominate the XAUUSD (Gold) market through sheer volume and mathematical precision. While many EAs chase "holy grail" low-frequency signals, ATI focuses on the physics of micro-fluctuations, executing thousands of high-probability trades t
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