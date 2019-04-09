Feibo Trender
- Indicators
-
Shao ChenContact with wechat: yihuitec
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 April 2019
- Activations: 5
The Feibo Trender is a trend tracking indicator based on the Feibo section calculation.
1.The price is in an upward trend and candles turn blue.The price is in a downward trend and candles turn red.
2.The segmented areas of the channel are identified by lines of different colors that can as support or pressure reference locations.
3.The price broke through the yellow line, which marked the trend reversal.
More EA and Indicators from author https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chenshaofei/seller
Parameters:
Period - the channel period
Support1 - support level 1 callback ratio
Support2 - support level 2 callback ratio
Support3 - support level 3 callback ratio
Reserve - trend reversal callback ratio
Downcolor - down trend candle color
Upcolor - uptrend candle color
Seeing the indicator for a month, need some settings to avoid false entries.