Feibo Trender

The Feibo Trender is a trend tracking indicator based on the Feibo section calculation.

1.The price is in an upward trend and candles turn blue.The price is in a downward trend and candles turn red.

2.The segmented areas of the channel are identified by lines of different colors that can as support or pressure reference locations.

3.The price broke through the yellow line, which marked the trend reversal.

The indicator parameters can be customized and the settings are simple.
If you have any question, please consult me through MQL5 and I am happy to help you.


More EA and Indicators from author https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chenshaofei/seller

Parameters:

Period - the channel period

Support1 - support level 1 callback ratio

Support2 - support level 2 callback ratio

Support3 - support level 3 callback ratio

Reserve - trend reversal callback ratio

Downcolor - down trend  candle color

Upcolor - uptrend candle color


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Vaithianathan Sreeram
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Vaithianathan Sreeram 2019.07.17 02:19 
 

Seeing the indicator for a month, need some settings to avoid false entries.

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