WaveKing EA

The Power Shao Chen Indicatori

The Power calculates the strength of the long and short forces by the ratio of the price breakthrough to the average amplitude of the previous market. When the intensity is strong, the signal appears on the chart to estimate the direction of the next wave. There is no future function for the indicator. All signals will not move or disappear after they appear, and have a good real-world reference value. The indicator parameters allow the user to make individual adjustments. More EA and Indicators