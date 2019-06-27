Trade Copy

3.5

TradeCopy is an efficient MT4, MT5 trade copy software,using as EA on MT4 real account.

You can download the Demo unlimit version to test on Demo account：

Trade Copy MT4 Demo Free

Trade Copy MT5 Demo Free


Features:

1.Can achieve cross-MT4 and MT5 trade copy.
2. The Sender and the receiver are in the same file, which is convenient to use.
3.Can achieve cross-broker trade copy.
4.More trade copy style, you can copy by balance,equity, lot ratio or fixed lot.
5.Can enlarge or reduce the amount of the single.
6.Can copy currency has a different name.

Use Guide:

  1.  You need to open the automatic trading: Tools -> Options -> Allow auto trading.
  2. Drag it onto any foreign exchange chart (EURUSD is the best),both send account and recive account.
  3. Select the EA parameter. If it is the sender, select Sender. If it is the receiver, select Reciver.
  4. The Sender generally does not need to set other parameters.
  5. The Receiver parameters need to pay attention: Sender Account filled correctly, single mode and ratio.
  6. Click OK to proceed with the order.

Parameter Description:


UsedAs - Select this account as the launch account or receive account
SplitChar - separator, generally default

As the documentary account, you need to fill in the following parameters. The launch account does not set the following parameters.

SenderAccount -Transmitter account
SymbolName_suffix - the suffix of the name of the document account, if necessary, you need to fill in
CopyMode -Ways to follow
BalanceCopyRatio - balance to single ratio
EquityCopyRatio - Net-to-single ratio
LotsMultiplyCopyRatio - the ratio of the lot to the single
FixLots - Fixed with one hand
ReverseCopy - reverse order
EffectiveTime_S - order effective time _ seconds
MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread, more than no order
Magic - order identifier
ConvertSymbolName - whether to use the currency name conversion function
SenderSymbolName1 - Transmitter currency name 1
ReciverSymbolName1 - Receive currency name 1
SenderSymbolName2 - Transmitter currency name 2
ReciverSymbolName2 - Receive currency name 2
SenderSymbolName3 - Transmitter currency name 3
ReciverSymbolName3 - Receive currency name 3
SenderSymbolName4 - Transmitter currency name 4
ReciverSymbolName4 - Receive currency name 4
SenderSymbolName5 - Transmitter currency name 5
ReciverSymbolName5 - Receive currency name 5


Reviews 4
Iurii Semenov
331
Iurii Semenov 2025.06.19 14:10 
 

no copy mt4->mt5 https://ibb.co/HfPX5Wrd

mt4-mt4 SUPER!!!

HELP

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4 (2)
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TradeCopy  is an efficient MT4, MT5 trade copy software,using as EA on MT4 real account. You can download the Demo unlimit version to test on Demo account： Trade Copy MT4 Demo Free Trade Copy MT5 Demo Free Features: 1.Can achieve  cross-MT4 and MT5 trade copy . 2. The Sender and the receiver are in the same file, which is convenient to use. 3.Can achieve cross-broker trade copy. 4.More trade copy style,  you can copy by balance,equity, lot ratio or fixed lot . 5.Can enlarge or reduce the amoun
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Iurii Semenov
331
Iurii Semenov 2025.06.19 14:10 
 

no copy mt4->mt5 https://ibb.co/HfPX5Wrd

mt4-mt4 SUPER!!!

HELP

Shao Chen
3232
Reply from developer Shao Chen 2026.06.07 00:01
It is best to use the same broker, as different brokers may use different timestamp conventions for orders. The copy trading system performs time synchronization checks, and orders with timestamps that differ by too much will not be copied in order to avoid duplicate copy-trading issues. You can also check whether the order opening times on the two platforms are synchronized.
MarcGiu64
721
MarcGiu64 2024.08.15 21:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shao Chen
3232
Reply from developer Shao Chen 2024.08.16 02:47
Sir,you need buy MT5 version,run it at MT5 account as sender. You can test the MT5 demo free version before buy it.
Hong Ru Teng
272
Hong Ru Teng 2021.12.16 22:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shao Chen
3232
Reply from developer Shao Chen 2024.03.14 09:14
跨MT4 MT5跟单，需要购买两个版本，分别在MT4，MT5上设置发射端和接收端。有模拟账号的免费测试版本，可以先做测试，如果不懂的，可以留言
Hussain Sajwani
1821
Hussain Sajwani 2020.03.24 04:36 
 

It will be great to add Comment feature.

there is an issue. it close the order immediately after copying.

Shao Chen
3232
Reply from developer Shao Chen 2024.03.14 09:52
问题已经修复了，需要测试功能的朋友可以用免费版本在模拟账号上测试效果。
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