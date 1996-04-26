The Power

The Power calculates the strength of the long and short forces by the ratio of the price breakthrough to the average amplitude of the previous market.

When the intensity is strong, the signal appears on the chart to estimate the direction of the next wave.

There is no future function for the indicator. All signals will not move or disappear after they appear, and have a good real-world reference value.

The indicator parameters allow the user to make individual adjustments.

More EA and Indicators form author https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chenshaofei/seller


Indicator advantage:

1, with a channel breakthrough calculation program, short-term rebound will not interfere with the signal direction, effectively filter the callback market.

2, the breakthrough strength needs to reach a certain level of strength to signal, effectively filter the fake breakthrough market.

3. The channel calculation has a translation index, which can effectively identify the giant V-shaped inversion.

Parameter Description:

FastMove - short-term fluctuations

SlowMove - long-term fluctuations

Shift - translation index (long-term volatility statistical offset K-line number)

Power - Volatility Coefficient

BreakoutRange - Effective breakout range


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Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
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Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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4.96 (26)
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
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5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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